The Subaru FUCKS is a cute little sports car

Screenshot: glitchFan2428 (YouTube)

Whoever invented Subaru’s “Forester Ultimate Customized Kit Special Edition” for the Auto Show in Singapore 2020 has clearly trusted all of us to call it Subaru FUCKS. Apart from the car name, the car is actually pretty clean.

The current Forester, a pretty handsome car out of the box, looks fresh in blue with red accents here, and I’m also a fan of the STI interior. Enkei bikes look good on almost all Japanese cars. This video shows that FUCKS is officially connected to Subaru as it is parked on the company’s booth.

Acid green calipers look cool on gray cars. I’m not entirely sure if they work here, but they match those we’ve seen on other high-butt subies.

I asked a contact in the Subaru marketing department if we could find out how the FUCKS glow green and I will update this post as soon as I hear anything. The Singapore Motor Show doesn’t seem big enough to appear on Subaru’s official website.

In the meantime, Top Gear Philippines has some more FUCKS pictures, but no details about what’s under the hood. An STI engine replacement would of course be neat, but I’m only happy with the blue lights if I’m honest.

I support every initiative to make the Forester sportier, but I’m happy that someone who is important in a company like Subaru has a sense of humor.

Hutspitze to @labergee on Twitter!