The Subaru FUCKS edition is real and official, but it's not the kiss cart you expect

Loading...

Subaru is DTF and they want the world to know that they showed the FUCKS edition at the Singapore Auto Show.

Although it is officially called the Forester Ultimate Customized Kit Special Edition, the company is not fooling anyone with that ridiculous name. In fact, the Subaru display actually underlined the nasty word because it specifically capitalized the F, U, C, K and S while leaving “edition” in lowercase.

Despite its name, the FUCKS is not your typical fuck cart. Instead, it’s a sporty crossover with ducks and additional body color trim. We can also see tinted lighting units, red accents and a large rear spoiler that was lazily installed on the standard component. Finally, there are 20-inch wheels and yellow brake calipers.

Read also: The 2020 Subaru Forester arrives this fall with new driver assistance technology

The new Subaru Forester F.U.C.K.S edition is… something pic.twitter.com/vLcAijFLQM

– laberge (@labergee) January 9, 2020

If you were hoping that the FUCKS would have a bed in the back, you’re out of luck as the luggage compartment houses a subwoofer and Focal amplifiers. According to Top Gear Philippines, the model is also equipped with suede and leather seats, a STI brand shifter and red contrasting stitching. To complement the highlights, a rear entertainment system and blue lighting for the front feet.

It’s unclear what powers the FUCKS, but the Singapore Forester has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that develops 154 hp (115 kW / 156 hp) and 145 lb-ft (196 Nm) of torque. It is connected to a Lineartronic continuously variable transmission that sends power to a symmetrical all-wheel drive system.

We contacted Subaru for more information and we will update this post if they give one … well, you know.

H / T in Jalopnik

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ToKLaxX4wvk (/ integrated)