The stupidest antitrust probe in car history is over

The Trump administration is dropping its antitrust probe against Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW due to collaboration with regulators in California on emission standards. It is the end of a very nonsensical drama, but it is still incredibly frustrating. All this and more in The Morning Shift for Tuesday 11 February 2020.

1st gear: before I go into that, some Daimler follow-up

OK, normally I should lead the most important news here, but I just want to relate a bit to how annoying the world of emissions regulations is. The whole idea is that governments are forcing car manufacturers to be cleaner with increasingly stricter standards for how much of certain pollutants can come out of their exhaust pipes. What happens if you break the rules and cheat? Look at Daimler, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz, which takes into account its own manipulation of diesel emission tests. Yesterday we noted that it is looking for 15,000 jobs, and today we see that profits are falling by 60 percent, as the Financial Times reports:

Daimler suffered his worst annual performance in a decade last year because he was forced to set aside billions of euros in “Dieselgate” costs, and aggravated his struggle to finance a late switch to electric vehicles.

The German car manufacturer reported a fall in profit of more than 60 percent in 2019 on Tuesday, as net profit at the Mercedes-Benz mother fell last year from € 7.6 billion in 2018, even though sales remained about the same.

The gloomy results prompted the company to reduce the annual dividend to just 90 cents per share, a decrease of € 3.25 in 2019.

On the one hand, this is a sign of what a functioning control device looks like. The cheater receives a fine, in this case for an amount of € 4 billion, per FT.

On the other hand, Mercedes is still completely legal with double V8 G-class bricks (to choose one particularly pointless gas burner), and for the most part the automotive industry continues to operate as normal. Our way of regulating is not so much about changing the industry as a whole, but about ensuring that everyone abides by the rules. Weak rules.

2nd gear: Trump’s antitrust threat is buzzing

Back to the main action, with that bit of context provided that while we are talking about making change, we are not talking about completely renewing this industry as it should be. The bar is low. Okay, the Trump admin dropped his “probe” in Ford, Honda, Volkswagen, and BMW, who just worked with California regulators to comply with California’s own emissions standards, as the Associated Press reports:

The Ministry of Justice investigation, which started last fall, aimed to determine whether the antitrust laws were violated by Ford, Honda, Volkswagen, and BMW when the July deal with California was reached. Under the deal, the car makers plan to meet pollution and related mileage requirements set by California, which are stricter than the federal standards that President Donald Trump strives for.

The Justice Department found no behavior that violates the law and has closed the investigation, a person who was familiar with the case Friday told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak in public.

In September, the government withdrew the California authority to set car mileage standards and states that only the federal government is competent to regulate greenhouse gas emissions and fuel consumption. Senior officials and environmental groups from California took legal action to stop the rollback.

Again, the bar is extremely low here, and even maintaining the fairly restrained Californian regs is a challenge.

That is the frustrating part, although it is also frustrating how much we really need some antitrust work on the technical giants such as Facebook and Amazon.

3rd gear: Trump Eyes Another Trade War Ahead of Election

Perhaps it is unfair to emphasize that Trump wants to restructure a trade agreement with the EU in an election year. I’m sure he’s just very concerned about giving potential Mercedes-Benz tenants a fair deal.

As Reuters reports:

An encouraged President Donald Trump has set his sights on restructuring the more than $ 1 trillion US trade relationship with the European Union, bringing the specter of a new major trade war to the fore as the world economy slows down and he seeks re-election.

Trump, who recently signed a Phase 1 trade agreement that cooled a bitter trade war with China, has called the EU’s position on trade “worse than China” and threatened to impose tariffs on its cars and other products.

European officials say they are willing to work with Trump to tackle some of the relationship’s irritants, but they warn that they will take revenge on US attempts to punish the trade bloc.

This is particularly stupid because every time trade war threats arise, nothing meaningful is ever done. It would be good with some international agitation if it achieved something, such as stimulating our domestic industry

4th gear: Coronavirus is complicated because some automakers restart production

Reuters today reports that “China’s Xi officials have warned that efforts to control the corona virus outbreak could harm the economy,” a story describing how Beijing is trying to “mitigate” virus control. It feels especially strange to type, because I finally saw the Host of Bong Joon-Ho last night.

Also in today’s news is that a number of car manufacturers are restarting production in China, from Tesla in Shanghai, as Bloomberg reports to GM, while the Detroit Free Press reports that it is actually very much. The Japan Times calls the engine activities of Suzuki already started, with Honda, Toyota, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Mazda and Isuzu looking for alternatives or inspecting equipment for return.

5th gear: GM shows the middle engine corvettes that it didn’t make

In a rare moment of sincerity, the General gave a full overview of the history of all the mid-engine corvels that were not, all the way up to and including hoods for the four-rotor mid-engine design that was the first Oil Crisis killed. The Freep has a full gallery that you must view at the Warren Tech Center. However, if it were me and I was in Detroit, I would break the door to see for myself.

Reverse: Japan expands beyond the global stage to interplanetary stage

Neutral: what should car regulations look like today?

What we have today is clearly not enough. But banning cars tomorrow is also a fool. I would like to see huge investments in public transportation before I see incredibly strict emission standards, but I wonder what comprehensive plan you could draft if you had the power, at state level, at federal level, or would work in on top of another regulatory authority.

