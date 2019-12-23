The student of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39 ;, Dina Manzo, takes care of the nose job and other plastic surgeries

Loading...

Dina Manzo says that her shocking appearance in a new Instagram photo is the result of two-year nose surgery and some other "adjustments."

After fans got nervous when Teresa Giudice published the image of the ladies with her friend Rosana Costa a few days ago, Manzo placed the same photo on Monday with an explanation.

"Ok, I'm FLOODED with messages about this photo," he shared on Instagram. “THANKS for the very sweet messages that say I look great, etc. I appreciate it more than you know. ❤️ Some of you comment that I look different. You're absolutely right. When the thing in the center of your face changes, you will look different, hahaha. "

The former student of "RHONJ", 47, said that "my nose was fixed two years ago" and "since I was being anesthetized anyway (which I totally despise) I had @drghavami making some adjustments, so I didn't I did". You don't have to go to the fill route. I hate fillers and they are also very expensive. "

He explained that "he had difficulty adapting" to his new nose during the first year, but now that his swelling has subsided, "he has grown to really like the new one (she)."

She has been photographed since she got under the knife.

Manzo was an original cast member on "RHONJ" and appeared most recently in season 6 (2014) when he was beginning his divorce process with Tommy Manzo. She is currently married to Dave Cantin and resides in California.

