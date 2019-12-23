The student of & # 39; Bachelor & # 39; Courtney Robertson is engaged and pregnant

Loading...

A double congratulation!

"Bachelor" student Courtney Robertson is engaged to her boyfriend Humberto Preciado and the couple waits for their first child together, a child.

"Happy holidays of the three 🥰 I can't wait to marry this man, with our son there 💙," the 36-year-old reality star wrote on Monday on Instagram. "The‘ YES ’easier than I said 💍"

The couple met in April after connecting through social networks.

"He had liked" a picture of me on Instagram and I recognized his name. I remember that 10 years ago, a friend of mine told me about a boy he liked, Humberto. His name is so unique. I didn't put it together immediately, but I thought: "Wait, have we met before?", He told Us Weekly recently. “‘ This boy is cute. Oh my God, he lives in Arizona. "I sent him by DM and then we went out a couple of days later and we've been together for eight months. He moved in July, and the rest is history."

Robertson, who is 14 weeks pregnant, revealed that Preciado, 38, requested his father's permission to propose marriage after discovering they would have a baby.

“I was out of town to attend a work conference. He had one of those vintage trackers, and he was late one day. I call it like, "My God, I think I need to take an exam. I think I'm pregnant, I'm very excited," she explained. "It's like," Wait until I come home, "which, of course, I couldn't. He said," Okay, just call me when you do and I'll just leave the conference. "He did it and was very excited. He bought some baby things when he was there and came home the next day. "

The couple had a gender revelation party in early December with friends and family where they knew they were going to have a baby.

"Of course, we chose a girl's name, but we both really wanted a boy because his family, there are no children on his side of the family." He was an athlete, he played soccer in college, ”he told the website. “I always wanted a child. I am a tomboy as you know. I grew up playing sports. My sister had three children. I thought: "Of course, I probably won't have a child." We got the results and it really surprised me. "I thought it was a girl."

Robertson competed in season 16 of "The Bachelor," where she excepted a proposal from Ben Flajnik at the end of March 2012. However, they canceled their engagement that October.

