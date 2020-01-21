NEW DELHI – The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday began to file dozens of petitions for the repeal of changes to nationality legislation following national protests and a security response that led to more than 20 deaths.

The Supreme Court would not allow residence until it has heard from the government, which has argued that the law is a humanitarian gesture that allows citizenship for people fleeing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan with a majority of Muslims .

The law that the Parliament approved in December led to fierce opposition. Protesters, political opponents and constitutional lawyers have said it is discriminatory because it excludes Muslims.

The protests, nationally and with tens of thousands, seem to be the fiercest public criticism that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government has endured.

Modi’s party has trivialized the protests as orchestrated by opponents. His powerful Interior Minister Amit Shah said the government will not withdraw from the law.

“Those who want to protest can continue to do so,” Shah said Tuesday at a public meeting in Lucknow.

Most petitions submitted to the Supreme Court state that by excluding Muslims the law undermines the first sentence of the preamble to the Indian constitution, which defines the country as secular, and violates Article 14, which guarantees equality before the law.

But Modi’s government and advocates of the change say that Muslim migrants could still achieve citizenship through the existing naturalization process.

The government of Modi led by Bharatiya Janata party and its legal experts count on exceptions in the constitution that allow a law to make a reasonable classification if it is not arbitrary and directly related to the purpose of the law.

“Because it is well-drafted legislation, with a specific purpose, for a specific group of people, it is really no problem to pass the collector,” said Aishwarya Bhati, a senior Supreme Court attorney who supports the government’s movement.

Those who oppose the law believe that the government will claim that the classification of the law is not based on the religion of an immigrant, but on religious persecution in the three countries.

“If you discriminate on the grounds of religion, that is forbidden in the Constitution,” said Colin Gonsalves, a senior lawyer at the Supreme Court of India and founder of the Human Rights Law Network, who filed two of the petitions.

Gonsalves, however, said it is unlikely that judges will break down or change the law, following the fears of many Indians who are against the law and question the independence of the court.

“The Supreme Court is no longer the beacon of democracy in India,” Gonsalves said. “Judges today are political, connected, in a wrong way, that is, towards the government.”

Critics also say that the new nationality law discriminates because it lowers the minimum residence requirement to five years for Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian migrants, while it is held at 11 years for Muslims and other religious groups.

India has a huge undocumented immigrant population among 1.3 billion people, many of whom have lived in the country for generations.

In the northeastern state of Assam, the center of sometimes violent opposition to immigrants from neighboring Bangladesh, the government said last year that 1.9 million people had failed to prove their Indian citizenship.

Those people have to argue for citizenship for quasi-legal tribunals, and can be detained or deported if the tribunals consider them aliens.

Rishabh R. Jain, The Associated Press