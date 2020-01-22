The Strokes, Robyn and the Wu-Tang clan at the Headline III Points Festival

The Strokes, Robyn, Wu-Tang Clan and Disclosure are leading the 2020 lineup for the III Points Festival in Miami, Florida, to be held May 1 and 2 at Mana Wynwood in the Wynwood Arts District.

The festival of art, technology and music announced Tuesday its eclectic and avant-garde program of dance music and independent rock. It includes Kaytranada, Caribou, Stereolab, Amon Tobin, Chris Lake, Tycho, Green Velvet, Homeshake, Bedouin, Omar Apollo, Moses Sumney, Ariel Pink and 100 Gecs alongside dozens of additional artists, and more will be announced in the next weeks. .

The online music platform Boiler Room will broadcast live from the festival, which will feature artists performing on six stages as well as a variety of art installations, including large-scale murals and live graffiti. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.ET. Tickets range from general admission to VIP options with ticket and hotel packages also offered.

The III Points Festival returns for the 2020 edition – combining music, art and technology. Meet us on May 1 and 2, 2020 in the heart of Miami. #IIIPoints

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m.ET. → https://t.co/3S9Uq25JdR pic.twitter.com/BIsBofJl8h

– III Points Festival (@iiiPoints) January 21, 2020