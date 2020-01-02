The strokes confirm that there will be a new album soon

Loading...

Julian Casablancas and the rest of The Strokes celebrated the end of 2019 with a New Year's show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, making it an unforgettable night for several reasons. The group debuted a new song called "Ode To The Mets" and Casablancas also confirmed that the band will release a new record "soon".

As she encore, Casablancas said:

"Yeah, we got a new album out soon! We're coming in 2020. In the 2010s we took them off, whatever their names. And now we're unfrozen and back. If you really love someone, you'll be frozen with them "You know what? I don't know what I say in general and I roam a lot, but I love you and it is a real honor to share the stage and this night with you."

Despite Casablancas' testimony, the band hasn't really made it over the past decade: over the past 10 years, the group has released two albums – 2011 & # 39; s Angles and 2016 & # 39; s Comedown Machine – and one EP – 2016 & # 39; s Future Present Past.

Last year there were signs that a return to Strokes was imminent. The group performed at the Spanish BBK Live Festival in Bilbao last summer. According to the press material, the worldwide comeback should begin. Last May they also performed a new song on their first show in two years.

Watch the band perform "Ode To The Mets" above.

