The Strokes featured a trio of North American shows. The brief race begins March 5 in Vancouver, British Columbia; continues March 9 in Seattle and ends March 14 in Los Angeles.

Indie-pop groups Alvvays and King Princess will support the group in L.A., and the former will also join the other dates. General tickets for the L.A. show will go on sale Friday, January 31 at 10:00 a.m. PST, and the dates for Seattle and Vancouver will follow at noon PST. Citi card members can also access a presale for Seattle and L.A.

In May, the Strokes launched a new song, “The Adults Are Talking,” on stage at a charity show in Los Angeles, marking the group’s first new material since their 2016 EP, Future Present Past. They launched 2020 by starting another cut, “Ode to the Mets”, during their New Years show in Brooklyn.

“Yeah, we have a new album coming out soon,” singer Julian Casablancas told the crowd at the Barclays Center on the LP, their first feature since Comedown Machine in 2013. “2020, here we are. The 2010s, whatever you call them, we took them away. And now we’ve been defrosted and we’re back. If you really love someone, you will be frozen with them. You know what? I don’t know what I say in general, and I wander a lot, but I love you, and it’s a real honor to share the scene and this night with you. “

The group’s live itinerary also includes festival dates at III Points Festival in Miami and Primavera Sound in Barcelona.

The Strokes North American Dates

March 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

March 9 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

March 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum