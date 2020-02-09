The strategist: Trump’s efforts to attract black voters could pay off

President Donald Trump is working hard to convince enough African Americans to vote for him to make the difference in key countries that could help him in the November election, democratic strategist Jamal Simmons said in CBS’s “Face The Nation.” “.

“Trump is very keen on African American men, especially younger African American men,” said Simmons. “I will send this flag to the Democratic Party. People have to understand that. “

Simmons, who worked on Bill Clinton and Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns, gave examples of Trump’s commitment to black voters, his public friendship with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, his efforts to get Rapper A $ AP Rocky out of trouble in Sweden, and an increase in federal funds to historically black colleges and universities.

“You won’t loosen up,” he said.

Simmons emphasized that Trump, who received only 8% of African-American votes in the last presidential election, “does not have to win [the majority of black votes]. He only has to tick a few points in some important places for it to count. “

Simmons added that “Democrats need a candidate who really has a strategy to deal with” Trump’s efforts to attract black voters. “And if Bernie Sanders is not the candidate, I will tell you many of them – many of Bernie Sanders’ voters are anti-establishment voters more than their Democrats. And they could be courted by Donald Trump.

