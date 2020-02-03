The Stranger season 2 | Will it return to Netflix?

The latest binge-worthy thriller for everyone to speak is The Stranger by Netflix, the mini-series adaptation of the 2015 eponymous novel by Harlan Coben.

And although many loose ends were stuck at the end of the first series, many fans are already asking if we will have a second series of episodes in the future.

Here’s everything we know so far …

Will there be a season two from The Stranger?

As things stand now, the short answer is no. Netflix has not confirmed whether there will be more episodes, and although that in itself is not a cause for concern (they normally only extend the series about a month after their debut) Harlan Coben has said that a second series is unlikely.

Speak against RadioTimes.com and other press about the possibility of more episodes, said Coben, “it’s not our plan. Our plan is to give you a great, great season.”

He admitted, however, that he would say “never never” – so all hope is not yet lost!

When would a second series arrive on Neftlix?

With a second run far from a guarantee, each date would be just speculation – but if we were to get another series, we think we would have to wait at least a year after series one – so February 2021 would probably be the earliest we could expect that another series would be taken into use.

Who would return for a second run?

Well, a few of the characters are dead – including Corrine Price (Dervla Kirwan), Tripp (Shaun Dooley) and Heidi (Jennifer Saunders) or are imprisoned as is the case for Katz (Paul Kaye) and Martin (Stephen Rea ), so these characters are unlikely to return.

A possible second series would probably include some of the other stars – Richard Armitage, Siobhan Finneran, Hannah John-Kamen and Anthony Head could all return.

What would it be about?

Of course we can only guess at the moment, but a few suggestions that could probably follow is to follow Adam while he continues to hide the secret that came out at the end of series one – that he shot Tripp and framed Katz with the murder of the help of Johanna.

Another possibility is that the titular Stranger, or Christine as we know her now, can continue to set up secrets in a completely different setting – with Christine described as missing at the end of series one.