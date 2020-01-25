Ancient aliens will travel back in time to explore the term we were never alone with on Earth. Photo credit: history.

Subscribe to our Paranormal newsletter!

Experience pure popcorn with your family as the new season of the history hit series Ancient Aliens is back – moderator Giorgio A. Tsoukalos takes us to historical and enigmatic places around the world to explore theories that suggest that these “old” aliens once lived visited Earth.

Monsters and critics spoke to Giorgio Tsoukalos several times during the broadcast. He is the series’ leading alien expert and the man behind the famous meme.

He talks about his favorite past and present trips as the series searches for evidence of these supposed “old astronauts”. He is a scientist who firmly believes that humanity has been nurtured and infiltrated by beings beyond our horizons.

Take part in these TV discussions in our forum!

Much of his work is thanks to Kevin Burns of Prometheus Entertainment, a productive producer who also loves to present himself. His previous and current credits include Lost In Space on The Curse of Oak Island on Netflix.

Tsoukalos, the lead expert (Burns and Giorgio bring many to each episode to corroborate their theories) and co-executive producer of Ancient Aliens, is a dedicated supporter of the work of Erich von Däniken, the author of Chariots of the Gods, and one the leading expert on ancient alien theory.

Ancient Aliens examines the controversial theory that extraterrestrials have been coming and going for eons, from the age of dinosaurs to ancient Egypt, depicted on cave drawings to common mass views in the United States.

Each episode of this successful series gives a historical context for speculation, provocative controversy, experience reports and seemingly well-founded theories around this age-old debate. Did intelligent beings from space visit Earth thousands of years ago? You sure believe it.

Who is Giorgio A. Tsoukalos?

Giorgio A. Tsoukalos has been the leading expert and co-executive producer of Ancient Aliens since 2009. He is also the editor of Legendary Times Magazine, the world’s leading Ancient Astronaut Research Journal.

Giorgio’s enthusiasm is contagious. Giorgio is known to fans around the world and is based on Carl Sagan and Indiana Jones. He works on academics from a wide range of disciplines and tries to find out why and what these secrets are and why they have so much in common.

What is the connection? This is his life’s work and the naysayers quickly exclude him, but he perseveres.

And as an expert on ancient astronauts, Giorgio was seen on television and radio and at conventions that take place every year. His work takes him around the world and according to history “he is one of the few people who have visited and explored almost every mysterious ancient site on planet Earth.”

Unfortunately, one of Giorgio’s Ancient Aliens producers passed away in December. Giorgio noticed the loss of his friend and colleague on Facebook.

“Last night my friend David Osper went to the next level much too young. David was the first field director and field producer of the first independent Ancient Aliens episode Gods, Chariots and Beyond. I have known David since October 2008 and what an adventure it was. My early life in LA would have been boring without him. Thank you for all the memories, dude, I am relieved to know that you are free from your pain. This will take a while. I will miss your fucking laugh. “

Check out the new preview of Ancients Aliens here:

We know there is a lot of controversy and disagreement within the scientific community about Giorgio’s work, but then some really inexplicable things happen around the world, like UFO sightings, and we love the amazed part of this series.

We hope that the descendants of these ancient aliens will come to peace when they come back to explore.

Prepare yourself on Saturday night to see what historical events are causing Giorgio and his team to postulate new theories.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o0_VhRuz0Vk (/ embed)

Ancient Aliens airs on Saturday at 10 / 9C and starts on January 25 only on the History Channel.