The story of the "AppStore", Marc Benioff from Salesforce and a gifted URL to Steve Jobs

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff came up with the idea to upgrade the company's software ecosystem & # 39; AppStore & # 39; after a meeting with Steve Jobs in 2003, years before the iPhone or Apple & # 39; s App Store was launched. Benioff even registered the AppStore.com domain. Here is the story about how he came up with the idea and why he gave the domain to Steve Jobs.

TechCrunch shared the fun story about how Benioff named & # 39; AppStore.com & # 39; for Salesforce came up with advice from Steve Jobs in 2003. The details were shared in Benioff's book that was released last fall, Trailblazer: The Power of Business as the best platform for change and in an interview with co-founder of Salesforce and CTO Parker Harris .

the idea for the app store came from a meeting with Steve Jobs three years before AppExchange was to be launched. Benioff, Harris and co-founder Dave Moellenhoff made a trip to Cupertino in 2003 to meet Jobs. During that meeting, the legendary CEO gave the trio some wise advice: to really grow and develop as a company, Salesforce needed to develop an ecosystem for cloud software. Although that is something that is given today for SaaS companies, it was new for Benioff and his team in 2003.

Benioff found clarity one evening for the implementation during dinner, he shared in his book:

One evening during dinner in San Francisco, I was struck by an irresistibly simple idea. What if a developer could create his own applications for the Salesforce platform anywhere in the world? And what if we offered to store these apps in an online folder where every Salesforce user could download them?

In what name did he end up? AppStore.com and he registered the domain the next day. Funnily enough, customers liked the idea, but the name was not right.

When Benioff spoke with customers prior to the launch, while they liked the concept, they didn't like the name he had created for his online store. He finally gave in and launched the name AppExchange.com instead in 2006. Force.com was to follow in 2007, giving programmers a fully-fledged development platform for creating applications and then distributing them in AppExchange.

So AppStore.com became unused and then Benioff & # 39; were knocked out & # 39; when Jobs unveiled the App Store.

Meanwhile, AppStore.com stayed asleep until 2008, when Benioff was invited again for a major announcement about the iPhone in Cupertino. As Benioff wrote: "At the climactic moment, [Jobs] said [five] words that almost hit me:" I give you App Store. "

Although Apple didn't really need it because the App Store was not web-based, he carefully signed the domain at AppStore.com at Jobs that day, a friendly gesture for his mentor who helped him develop and grow Salesforce.

Benioff wrote that he and his managers were really gasping when they heard the name. Somehow, even after all that time had passed since the original meeting, both companies had chosen the same name. Only Salesforce had rejected it and left an opening for Benioff to give a gift to his mentor. He says he went backstage after the keynote and signed the domain at Jobs.

