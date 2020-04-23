The story of soaps Two hours special for air on ABC

On May 19, a new two-hour special about soap operas and their impact on television will be broadcast on ABC.

The program was hosted by Andy Cohen, creator of Real Housewives, and will feature some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, whose first acting concerts were at soap operas.

“It was one of the most important moments of my life,” said Ales Baldwin, who began his acting career at The Doctors and Knots Landing.

Emmy and Golden Globe winner Bryan Cranston, who started with ABC Loving soap, said: “Every day he created the serialized TV we love now.”

The story of soaps plunges into the history of the Sudiks and their influence on the way modern television dramas tell their stories. It will also analyze how many creative women have become such an influential force in the media.

Experts preparing to perform on the special include Carol Burnett, Bold And The Beautiful’s Denise Richards, Vivica A. Fox, John Stamos, Susan Lucci from all my children and more.

“When people think of soaps, they think of the day, that’s not the whole story,” Cohen said. This is a program soap that fans do not want to miss. On May 19 from 20:00 you can tune in to the ABC Soap Story.

