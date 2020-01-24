The Missing People Choir auditioned for the British Got Talent in 2017 and made the audience cry in front of the beauty of the voices and the message of the choir. The choir, made up of family members of missing people and staff and supporters of the Missing Persons charity, hoped that their performance of the original song “I Miss You” would help some missing people return home. In 2020, families will still find missing people

The audition stole thousands of hearts, but when news came that the performance actually resulted in a 13-year-old boy returning home, BGT fans were thrilled with the joy for this group.

Even Amanda Holden couldn’t help but celebrate. The BGT judge went to Instagram to share a photo of the choir and said: “@bgt we can confirm that we have reunited a boy who was introduced here with his family – in the current climate we live in. ” There is always hope.”

“Britain’s Got Talent” finds missing people

The former missing person Ju Blencowe was also found after the Missing People Choir performed. Blencowe told CBS in an interview that she wanted to go away after a difficult time. “I just thought how easy it is to become a lost person, a faceless person, someone without a story,” she said. She further explains: “I would not be here without the work of the Missing Choir.”

She is now an ambassador for the Missing People charity

can be seen on Twitter.

BGT unites families

But that was not all. The choir’s public relations work brought at least 6 people home and highlighted the charity’s important mission. The choir even released the song “I Miss You” as a single in December 2018.

After playing through the BGT without a dry eye

Audience, these Series 11 participants made it to the final of the BGT, where they

sang her rendition of “With You” from the musical Ghost.

Missing People Choir didn’t win, but they left their mark on the BGT, and with the start of season 13, we hope to see more BGT auditions with so much heart.