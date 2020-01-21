The story behind Jennifer Aniston's incredible SAG dress

On Sunday, the SAG Awards were dedicated to the photography of Jennifer Anison and Brad Pitt for the first time since their separation in 2005. However, for me, it was the actress’ dress.

It’s frankly the first dress I’ve been excited about this awards season, and that means something. Jen, who often plays it safely in black (not that there is anything wrong with that), is truly out of her comfort zone with this elegant dress.

The white satin dress was designed by John Galliano when he was at Christian Dior, for spring / summer 1999, and the actress would have bought it in a vintage designer store in Los Angeles.

The dress was beautifully simple and elegant, with a knot that ties things to the waist, and I love the fact that she chose to wear vintage instead of one of the many new dresses she offered. Who doesn’t love a celebrity who practices circular fashion?

Jen also shared a photo of how she made sure to keep the dress wrinkle free, and I have to love the engagement. Can I like it more?