The storm keeps going on Tuesday morning

Video: Storm continues until Tuesday morning

Updated: 12:36 PM EST December 30, 2019

Out there. NEW ENGLAND PARTS IT'S ABOUT – IT'S ABOUT SNOW. It is loaded with moisture. THIS IS A LOOK AT THE EQUIVALENT LIQUID. NEAR AN INCH OF MOISTURE HAS FALLEN. SOMETHING OF THAT HAS FALLEN IN FROZEN RAIN. THIS IS SOME ACREATION OF ICE THAT WE HAVE ROOT – RECEIVED. SOME OF THESE ARE IN THE HIGHEST ELEVATIONS. AROUND .5 INCHES NOW. WE ARE RECEIVING DAMAGE REPORTS OUTSIDE THERE. THROUGH WORCESTER COUNTY, GARTNER HAS HAD A QUARTER OF AN INCH OF ICE ACCESS. This will continue to work. WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RAIN AND SHOWERS FREEZING? It has to do with this warm layer in the middle of the atmosphere. WITH FROZEN RAIN, THE HOT COAT IS THICK. OUR WATER DROP IS FALLING FROM HEAVEN BUT IT IS MAKING COLD AIR ON EARTH LEVEL TO FREEZE ON CONTACT. It's like pouring ice in a freezer. WITH SLEET, THE HOT COAT IS LOWER, SO IT FREEZES AGAIN ON HIS ROAD TO EARTH. IT'S THE ICE BALLS THAT KING. – PING. WE SEE A BLEND OF BOTH TO THE WEST OF BOSTON. EVEN DOWN TO THE SOUTH OF BOSTON, PLACES LIKE NORWOOD, DOWN TO THE CANTON, RECEIVING WATER MIXING REPORTS IN A CODING – COVERING THE LAND IN SOME AREAS. VERY A WINTER MIX OUT. IN TERMS OF A COATING, WE WILL NOT FIND A LOT MORE THAN UNTIL YOU DO TOWARDS 90 FIVE. Once we get north of there, we could see an inch or two of snow and sleet accumulating. THIS IS IN THE MORNING MORNING. THIS STORM WILL KEEP GOING IN THE MORNING IN THE MORNING. THERE ARE WINTER TIME TIPS TO THE NORTH AND WEST OF THE CITY. THESE PURPLE AREAS, THE HIGHEST ELEVATIONS, WHERE WE SEE THE ICE STORM WARNING UNTIL 7:00 AM MORNING IN THE MORNING. WE'RE TALKING ABOUT THE HALF INCH POTENTIAL OF ICE OR MORE. IT IS NOT JUST THE SLIDING ROADS. It is the limbs of the trees that begin to break and break and can lead to power outages. THAT'S SOMETHING WE'LL SEE, IN PARTICULAR AT THE HIGHEST ELEVATIONS. We have seen evidence of that. THESE BLUE CIRCLES REPRESENT WHERE WE HAVE REPORTS OF DAMAGES. WE EXPECT MORE THAN THAT. FROZEN RAIN IS IN PROGRESS THROUGH THE BERKSHIRES. Where you see pink, it's a lord. OF SHOWERS AND FREEZING RAIN. MORE OF THAT WILL BE MIXED THROUGH METROWEST. SHOWERS AND SNOW As you move north of Boston. MORE SNOW IN THE CENTER AND NORTH OF NEW ENGLAND. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE TO BE OUTSIDE THE ROADS, STAY WITHIN AND WAIT FOR THE STORM TO END. LOOK AT THE TEMPERATURES, UNDER 30 NORTH AND WEST OF THE CITY. 37 IN BOSTON. CLOSE TO 40 IN MCCABE. Things are not going to change. WE WILL FIND A WINTER BLEND AND RAIN THROUGH THE REST OF THE EVENING. DURING THE NIGHT, SOME HOT AIR ARRIVES. We approach midnight and the temperature rises in Boston. TOMORROW IN THE MORNING, WE ARE WAKING UP TO RAIN FIRST WITH SOMETIMES A LITTLE SNOW THROUGH THE SOUTH OF NEW HAMPSHIRE. FINISH IN THE MIDDLE MORNING AND WE ARE DRYING THE REST OF THE AFTERNOON. WE WILL SEE IMPROVED CONDITIONS DURING THE MORNING DAY. IF YOU GO TO BOSTON, I HOPE IT IS DRY. As you progress through the night, stay above the freezing mark. RING IN THE NEW YEAR WITH BETTER CONDITIONS.

Ice builds up on surfaces, trees and power lines as the storm continues. Get the full StormTeam 5 forecast.

