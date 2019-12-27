The Steelers talk about Ryan Shazier & # 39; inspiring & # 39; and & # 39; amazing & # 39; about the rumors of & # 39; Dancing with the stars & # 39;

Loading...

Ryan Shazier danced at his wedding in May 2019. Soon, he could be dancing for millions on ABC's hit show Dancing with the Stars.

In a interview with Variety.com, Senior Vice President of ABC Entertainment for alternative, special series and night programming Rob mills confirmed that Shazier was on the station's wish list for his next season, scheduled to debut in the fall of 2020.

"Two years ago, [Shazier] was beaten in a soccer game on Monday nights and doctors feared he was paralyzed, and learned to walk again," Mills told Variety. This is Stars: here is someone who has overcome something, and when you do that, you dance. It would be great ".

Everything seems impossible.

Shazier suffered a spinal injury on December 4, 2017 against the Bengals and, as Mills points out, many feared he would never walk again. But Shazier is walking. And dancing. And making box jumps.

So, about that term "impossible" …

"What is impossible for many people, I feel that as athletes, we have that mentality that nothing is impossible," Steelers said. Terrell Edmunds He told me Friday at the Rooney Complex when I conveyed the news of Shazier's connections with Dancing With the Stars. "And that is the exact approach he has taken. He has shown that many people are wrong just because everyone doubts him. And that is something he has been doing, proving that those who doubt are wrong, all his life."

No player with whom I spoke on this subject on Friday had heard that Shazier was being considered for the show. But no player was surprised either.

"There is a reason why he came to the NFL" David DeCastro He said in his locker. "You must be a mentally strong boy, and he has shown it even more with what has happened. I don't think many boys are surprised."

While Shazier has not been able to play since he suffered that injury in 2017, he has been on the team's physical disability list for the past two seasons, which allows him to use the team's facilities and be part of the team during practices and games. same. Shazier's dedication to the team and the football game after the injury only adds another chapter to an already remarkable journey.

"I think Shazier has been one of the most inspiring human beings we have ever met." Alejandro Villanueva I was saying. "The love for football he has is incredible, and everything was taken away by an injury that is part of our lives. Having him close is always a reminder of how much we love this game. Regardless of all the negativity that comes along with it, it is a sport that we all love and is a reminder of that. And along with that, he has been a great teammate to all of us and is someone we can call a friend. It has been amazing to have him around. Not only is it an inspiration but it's a good friend ".

DeCastro certainly agrees.

"He has a lot of positive energy," said DeCastro. "That's what happens with Shazier, staying strong for everything that has happened, it's great to have him here and he's always been a great teammate, even before the incident. He's one of those guys he really admires."

These feelings are understandably more raw for players like Villanueva and DeCastro, who once shared the field with Shazier, but the new boys also understand. Shazier has worked one by one with the first round selection of Steelers 2019 Devin bush throughout the season, from the training camp and the OTA.

"Honestly, your presence is already something, you know?" Bush told me in October. "Only that he is here, that he can see me, that has helped me a lot. I only understood how I thought the game, how I played the game. It may not necessarily be the way I am good at doing it, but it is good to know what someone else thinks of that caliber. Because you can always take and put something in your game like this. "

Minkah Fitzpatrick, a game security that the Steelers acquired in an exchange with the Dolphins before the team's Week 3 showdown against the 49ers, feels Shazier's presence despite being a little more indirectly involved.

"I mean, it's amazing to have him around," Fitzpatrick told me. "First, he knows a lot about the game, so you can talk to him about the game, and also about things off the field. You can talk to him about anything. He is willing to share his thoughts, his experiences and everything others like that. It's definitely amazing to have it close. "

The continuous impact of No. 50 on this organization cannot be denied, but in regards to this last story … it is still a dance show. And he's still a guy who at one time was afraid of being paralyzed. Even for someone with Shazier's resolution, that dynamic has to impress, right?

Of course, yes … but not really. Because when it comes to Shazier, his teammates have long learned not to discard it.

"He's a guy with a positive spirit, man, a guy who comes to work like everyone else," Edmunds said. "You can tell he keeps fighting, keeps working, keeps trying to prove that everyone is wrong, show that everyone who doubts is wrong, show that everything is wrong and keep doing it … To see him out there, I will laugh [if it happens]. But you know, whatever happens. "

"I don't know much about Dancing with the Stars, so I don't know what it implies or anything like that," Villanueva added. "Hopefully they will consider it and choose it if it is something he wants to do, and he will show it to everyone, he will show everyone that he is capable of overcoming many adversities. Because we have all witnessed it."

"It has always been very good, it has been so natural to be just a ballet player that it has been amazing to share a costume with someone like him."

