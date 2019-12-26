The Steelers designate Rosie Nix, Ryan Switzer to return from IR

Loading...

The Steelers may not reach the postseason. But if they do, they could see their list reinforced by the return of both fullback Roosevelt Nix and wide receiver Ryan Switzer.

Both players were transferred to the reserve / injured list designated to return by the team on Thursday.

That means both players are eligible to resume practice with the Steelers (8-7) as they prepare for their regular season finale on Sunday against the Ravens (13-2) in Baltimore. But none of the players are eligible to play against the Crows.

In fact, neither would be eligible to play in the first round of the AFC playoffs if the Steelers succeeded. However, they could play in the postseason divisional round if the Steelers go so far.

The Steelers are one of three teams left alive for the sixth and last place of playoffs in the AFC. They would need a victory or draw against the Ravens on Sunday along with a defeat of the Titans, or a defeat and defeats of the Titans and the Raiders along with a victory of the Colts to reach the postseason.

Nix injured his knee at the opening of the season against the Patriots, missing the next five games. He played against the Dolphins and the Colts, but he was injured again and lost the game of the Rams and was in reserve injured the following week.

Switzer suffered a back injury against the Rams, left the game early and was placed on the list of injured reserves at the same time as Nix.

LOLLEY VIEW

This is one of those cleaning movements that will excite everyone, but it really means little. This was the first time that any of the players could be activated from IR. Since they cannot return until the second round of the playoffs, they are unlikely to play again this season.

