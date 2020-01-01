The Steelers begin the off-season of the Ben Roethlisberger watch

Loading...

As the Steelers head to the offseason, they face a series of questions. However, none is larger than the state of Ben Roethlisberger.

He played only six quarters in 2019 before being closed due to an elbow injury that required surgery. And the team still doesn't have a schedule for when their Super Bowl winning quarterback might be ready to start pitching again.

"I know an update is expected somewhere around February 1, a check that is likely to be significant in terms of mapping what follows." Mike Tomlin He said Tuesday at his end-of-season press conference at the Rooney Complex. "But that is a moving target, that date."

Without Roethlisberger for most of the season, the Steelers went 8-8, recovering from a start of 1-4 to reach 8-5 before their deficiencies in the position led to three consecutive losses to close the season. The Steelers scored 10 points in each of their last three games, with the third chain quarterback. Devlin Hodges Making each one of those beginnings.

Making Roethlisberger healthy again would certainly be a boost for an offensive that ended 30 in total yards, 31 in aerial yards and 27 in scoring. But the Steelers may not know for some time when Roethlisberger will be able to resume the launch, although they may obtain some clarity after that February check.

"We've been taking it one step at a time," said Tomlin. "We will get that information, probably by that time."

With Roethlisberger out, the Steelers initially went to the 2018 third round draft pick Mason Rudolph As your replacement. Rudolph was 5-3 in his eight starts, but was replaced by Hodges after consecutive ineffective starts in mid-November against the Browns and Bengals.

Rudolph replaced Hodges in the second quarter of the team's loss on December 22 in New York against the Jets and led the Steelers again from a 10-0 deficit to a 10-10 draw in half. But he suffered a serious left shoulder injury in the third quarter and missed the team's regular season finale last Sunday against the Ravens.

Rudolph finished the season by completing 62.2 percent of his passes with 13 scores and nine interceptions, and Tomlin said Rudolph is the team's No. 2 quarterback.

"I feel comfortable with Mason Rudolph," Tomlin said. "I am disappointed that he lost the amount of time he did. I understand that injuries are part of the game. He had the opportunity to grow in many ways and gain a lot of experience. He lost some time due to injuries and performance. But I feel comfortable with Mason Rudolph. "

However, Tomlin also did not reject the possibility of signing a veteran endorsement, although he said he is not sure who might be available at this time.

"I'm just not ready to weigh those options," Tomlin said. "We are open and willing to weigh all the options they give us (the opportunity) to put the strongest football team on the field."

The strongest team would be one with a healthy Roethlisberger behind the center.

He will turn 38 when the 2020 season begins, but you can't deny what it means for this team. It has the ability to register the equipment in and out of good and bad plays. Handles offensive line lock settings. And he continues to oppose honest defenses. Not having it available also affected the way in which the opposing offenses played against the Steelers, especially in the final stretch.

With Hodges as quarterback, the opposing offenses were less risky, knowing that the Steelers were not going to score many points.

"You get ready to take off all the layers in every aspect of the game," Tomlin said regarding evaluating things without Roethlisberger. "Yes, part of this relates to Ben and his presence and you understand what his presence means. But to a large extent, you are only analyzing. We have areas for improvement in all areas."

