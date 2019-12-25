The Steelers are probably all-in with Devlin Hodges against Ravens

Loading...

It is certainly not a situation that the Steelers enjoy, but it is the hand they have received. And that is what they will have to deal with.

The Steelers (8-7), who have been at a disadvantage in key positions throughout the season, will be again when they travel to Baltimore on Sunday to face the Ravens (13-2) in a game they need to win to keep their lives alive. hopes of playoffs.

Mason Rudolph? He is out, after being placed in the injured reserve on Tuesday with a shoulder injury suffered in the defeat of Sunday 16-10 in New York against the Jets.

Maurkice Pouncey? He is out with a knee injury.

James Conner? You are also likely to leave this game with a quadruple injury.

So, in their most important game of the season, one that the Steelers need to win and the Titans lose in Houston to ensure their easiest way to the postseason, the team will trust Devlin Hodges Y Paxton Lynch in quarterback. Neither was on the team list when the season began.

That Hodges is that there is nothing new. He has started the last four games of the team. But he was also thrown in favor of Rudolph in the second quarter against the Jets after throwing his sixth interception in his previous six quarters. He later had to return in the last quarter when Rudolph suffered a shoulder injury.

Rudolph will end the season with a 82.0 passer rating, having thrown for 1,765 yards with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

But after a good start, the game of Hodges has been greatly reduced. He had a passer rating of 103.2 after his first five appearances, three starts, when he became the first rookie quarterback not recruited to lead a team to three wins in a season without strikes in the Super Bowl era.

The last two games have seen him complete 34 of 55 passes for 286 yards with a touchdown and six interceptions. That adds up to a 41.7 rating and has lowered its season rating to 75.8.

But he will be the guy that the Steelers rely on, at least to start with his season on the line against the Ravens.

"There is nothing wrong with your preparation" Mike Tomlin He said Tuesday. "There is nothing wrong with his approach and things of that nature. I can fool myself in terms of seeking comfort and things of that nature, but we are not in that world. We are going to prepare, he is going to prepare and we will put our best step forward. "

And even that might not be good enough against a Ravens team that will be resting a series of headlines that have already secured the top spot in the AFC playoffs.

However, unlike last week, when Tomlin rushed to pull Hodges after his second interception to go with Rudolph, his belt could be a bit longer with Lynch as the only other option.

While Lynch is a former Broncos first-round pick in 2016, he has done little more than lead the talent scout team since joining the Steelers in September after Ben Roethlisberger He was injured And with only five career games under his belt, all with the Broncos, Lynch has less experience in the NFL than Hodges.

"He has a lot of pedigree, that's why he was taken in the first round," Tomlin admitted. "In regards to our intimate knowledge, comfort with him is not very high due to the moment we acquired it and the nature you have to work on when you are preparing to play. We acquired it after the season began ". We have two young quarterbacks in front of him. We have been very careful in making sure they received significant repetitions.

"We are going to work with Paxton this week, but what he has done so far does not give him or us much comfort due to the variables."

Tomlin's message to Hodges this week will be simple. And it's the same as it has been all season since Ben Roethlisberger got lost in Week 2.

"It's very specific how we have to make victories in the state in which we are and in possession of football and take care of it is a very important component of that," said Tomlin. "We haven't taken good care of football in the last two weeks and that is why we are having the kind of discussions we are having. We understand that. We understand how we need to design victories."

However, understanding that and taking it to the soccer field has been two different issues. Despite having a defense that is tied for the league's lead with 36 forced turnovers, the Steelers are only seventh in a rotation / take-away relationship because their offense has surpassed it 28 times, including seven times in the last Two games, both losses.

The Steelers are tied with the Panthers for the second highest number of interceptions thrown in the league this season with 19. That is a high figure considering they are also in 22nd place in pass attempts.

The result was an aerial game that ranks 30th in the general classification of pins and 31 in aerial yards per game.

The Ravens are not much better in terms of aerial yards per game, ranking 25 in the league, but they lead the NFL in touchdowns with 37.

The difference is a Ravens race game that leads the NFL at 204.9 yards per game with the quarterback Lamar Jackson (1,206 yards) and running back Mark ingram (1,018) leading the way.

Neither will play this week against the Steelers, but the Ravens will still have the best runner in the game. Second lap running Gus Edwards He has 581 yards on the ground this season, more than 100 more than Conner, who will have played only three quarters in the second half of the season if he stays out of this game.

But even when Conner has played, the Steelers have not necessarily run the ball well. Conner has averaged 4.0 yards per carry, but the Steelers as a team are averaging 3.6 yards per attempt and just over 90 yards per game.

"We have young quarterbacks and young runners and people pack," Tomlin said. "We could perform better."

That includes everyone, but it starts with the quarterbacks.

People who say the Steelers should turn things over to Lynch don't understand how an NFL team works.

Yes, Lynch has been on the list since September. But he probably threw around 15 passes in total while executing the Steelers offense during that time. The rest of his season he spent repeating the offensive of the opposing team.

You will have some opportunities to execute your offensive this week, but most snapshots will go to Hodges. They have to.

The Steelers only care about winning this game. And Hodges gives them the best chance to do it. They are not thinking about the long term or next year.

Lynch will have a chance with the Steelers in the offseason, but right now, he is only playing if there is an emergency.

