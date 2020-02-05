The states with the most and least access to decent, affordable internet

Whether you use the internet to share memes, talk about sports or drive yourself to the brink of madness by following political news, one thing we can all agree on is that internet access is not always as easy as it should be.

Take the United States, for example. Internet quality varies enormously from state to state, seemingly random. New Jersey and Maine may not look very far apart on a map, but the download speed in the two northeastern states was dramatically different when we wrote about it last year.

The differences are grim when it comes to speed, but when you look at access, you get an even grimmer picture. BroadbandNow published its broadband access report for the last quarter of 2019, which compared how easy it is to get usable internet in every state without going bankrupt.

There is a lot of data to chew on in that report, but we walked around which states offer the most and least access to wired broadband internet for $ 60 a month or less. The results may surprise you.

Aloha online

This looks better than being online, but I am alone.

Image: Smith Collection / Gado / Getty Images

Strictly with those $ 60 a month or less, the five states with the highest amount of access can no longer be different. First comes Hawaii, which scored an amazing 92.1% in the BroadbandNow report. The island chain in the Pacific apparently does not suffer much from the unusual geographic layout, as it achieves high marks in most connectivity statistics. Good for you, Hawaii!

More understandable is the second place Rhode Island. There is not much to cover in the smallest state of the country, so it makes sense that 88.5 percent of Little Rhody has affordable wired broadband access. Third place California, on the other hand, is the third largest state in the country and also one of the most populous. It is not surprising that 84.3 percent of them fall under this statistic.

Texas and Illinois round off the top five. The 79.4 percent coverage rate of the Lone Star State is interesting because BroadbandNow ranks it as the 30th most connected in general. The huge size and unequal population density may help explain why the internet is not great for everyone in Texas, but cheap wired broadband is apparently sufficiently accessible to put it on this list.

Meanwhile, Illinois seems to be spreading things more evenly because it is considerably smaller than Texas. The score for cheap broadband access is 79 percent.

Alaska is struggling

Who needs cheap internet if you have these guys?

Image: Wolfgang Kaehler / LightRocket via Getty Images

Just like the five best states in the field of affordable wired broadband, the five worst states each have their own unique taste. First of all we have Alaska, which has a score of zero percent. You read it right: the largest and most northerly state in the country apparently does not have any ISP offering wired broadband for $ 60 a month or less, at least not according to the BroadbandNow database.

I noticed that I contacted BroadbandNow for clarification. It turns out that from GCI you can get broadband speeds for $ 74.99 a month, which is close, but not close enough to count. Alaska is both the largest and least densely populated state in America, with around 40 percent of the population in the city of Anchorage alone, so the unusual distribution of internet access is not shocking.

Montana and Vermont follow Alaska in this regard with 0.8 percent and 1.2 percent respectively of the affordable broadband coverage. The two states are clearly quite different, and those differences extend to connectivity. Nearly a quarter of Montana’s small population is considered “subordinated” by “BroadbandNow” while Vermont’s overall coverage is adequate. Either way, both states are struggling with affordability.

Finally we have Colorado and Maine. Both states rate fine in terms of overall internet availability and speed, but that $ 60 a month price point is hard to find. Only 3.1 percent of Colorado meets the bill, with Maine coming to 4.5 percent.

This data is fascinating because it demonstrates how decent internet access is stratified by both income and location. You can technically use the internet in most places, but there are not always many providers to choose from, and the ones available may not have cheap plans. With prominent presidential candidates such as Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders trying to change this in recent months, it may not be that way forever.

