Far Cry New Dawn

Ubisoft 2019 was a success, just like this other great video game publisher called Bethesda.

In 2019, Ubisoft released three AAA titles that were Far Cry: New Dawn, The Division 2 and Ghost Recons: Breakpoint. On top of that, Ubisoft continued to support its Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege first-person online tactical shooter.

Far Cry: New Dawn, which served as a standalone adventure for Far Cry 5 in 2018, has received mixed reviews from critics and fans. With more emphasis on RPG elements, the game ended up looking like a replica of the more recent Fallout games than Far Cry.

With the usual slightly intimidating set of antagonists and rather furnished gameplay elements, Far Cry: New Dawn was a missed opportunity.

The Division 2 looked like a solid sequel to The Division 2016. With a stronger focus on loot, dark areas and endgame content, The Division 2 received critical acclaim, but sales were poor compared to its previous entry.

Ghost Recons: Breakpoint, on the other hand, looked like a mediocre experience with an open world typical of Ubisoft, out of the gameplay elements and did not bring anything good on the table which could differentiate the game from other Ubisoft titles to open world.

Ubisoft later confirmed that none of their versions of 2019 worked commercially, especially Ghost Recons Breakpoint. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said that “the few weeks after the game was launched were very disappointing”. You can read the full financial report here.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

In fact, the company’s main revenue this year comes from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in 2018. Ubisoft confirmed on the first anniversary of the game’s launch that the game has had more than 645 million hours of play so far .

Apart from that, Rainbow Six Siege continued to work exceptionally well with the game which arrives at the n ° 9 of the best-selling games of August 2019. For a game that is four years old, this is a positive sign, which Ubisoft is aware of this.

Ubisoft also canceled one of Ubisoft Montreal’s main unannounced titles, which have been in development for more than three years. Since most Ubisoft titles have a development cycle of three or three and a half years, this unannounced title was fairly in development.

To make matters worse, Ubisoft later announced that they were postponing all of their major titles from the start of 2020 to the 2020-2021 fiscal year. This means that all of these titles will be released between April 2020 and March 2021.

CEO Yves Guillemot said the following in his statement regarding this inevitable delay: –

more development time to ensure that their respective innovations are fully implemented to provide optimal experiences for players.

For now, we know of three big releases planned for 2020.

Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch Dogs Legion is in development at Ubisoft Toronto. The third entry in this open world cyber-drama game takes place in a futuristic London where we can play with any NPC scattered on its gigantic map.

Previously slated for a March 6, 2020 release, Watch Dogs: Legion currently doesn’t have a release date, but that extra time will surely give developers more time to tweak the game.

Gods & Monsters is an open world action-adventure game with an artistic style inspired by Zelda games. The game is in development at Ubisoft Quebec which released Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in 2018.

Even if Gods & Monsters is not a game offering the depth and scope of other Ubisoft titles, it is still a brand new IP that Ubisoft needs to give the development time necessary to flourish.

The third and final Ubisoft title that has been announced so far is Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine. This latest entry in the long Rainbow Six series is a three player cooperative tactical shooter where players will be forced to face threats from another world. The game does not currently have a release date, just like the other two titles planned for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

Gods and monsters

Right now, there are some unexpected titles still in development at Ubisoft which we may hear soon. This includes the next Assassin’s Creed game that takes place during the Viking Age and will be an intergenerational title. The game is in development at Ubisoft Montreal – the team led by Ashraf Ismail, who has also been director of Assassin’s Creed 4 Blackflag and Assassin’s Creed Origins, both of which were critically and commercially successful.

With the next generation of inbound consoles, Ubisoft needs to focus on making each of their games a unique and compelling experience, rather than feeling all the fish in the same lake. We hope Ubisoft will improvise on this matter as soon as possible.

What do you think of the current range of Ubisoft titles? Are you excited about them? Tell me in the comments below.