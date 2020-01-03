The state legislator of the Republican Party, Kim Coleman, enters the fourth race of the District of Congress

Loading...

WEST JORDAN – The three-period Republican state representative, Kim Coleman, said Friday that he is in the race for 4th place in the Congressional District that now occupies the only Democrat in the Utah Congress, Representative Ben McAdams.

"We are in this. We are viable. We are strong. We are moving forward," Coleman told the Deseret News before making a formal announcement on Saturday morning and gathering supporters at the opening of the headquarters of his campaign in West Jordan.

She has already been raising money for a campaign in Congress, reporting more than $ 110,000 in contributions to the Federal Election Commission as of September 30 of last year, but had not yet taken the final step to join the other Republicans in the career.

Coleman said he was waiting to show that he could generate the money needed for the race.

"We have always known that we have a strong, strong base support base, but could I raise money? We have surprised some people," he said. Although he did not have an updated total, he says he anticipates being recognized as a candidate for "Young Gun" by the Republican National Committee of Congress.

Last fall, the whip of the majority of the state Senate, Dan Hemmert, was named for the program aimed at identifying strong candidates across the country in races for key seats in Congress in 2020 after raising more than $ 400,000 for the career, including a personal loan.

But Hemmert recently left the race, citing the impact on his dry cleaning business, leaving a list of Republican candidates that includes former Utah Republican Party communications adviser Kathleen Anderson, former KSL Newsradio host Jay Mcfarland, former NFL player Burgess Owens and nurse practitioner Chris Biesinger

Coleman, who has represented District 42 of the State House of Representatives in the Utah Legislature since 2015, said she and Hemmert "were considered the competitive candidates in the race. … I had stronger finances, where I had greater support among citizens. "

With Hemmert out, "and the issue of fundraising has been eliminated, yes, it looks great for us," he said. "We lead the race with solid foundations and finances."

Coleman said she is the best Republican to take McAdams' seat "because I can. Because I can beat him.

McAdams won the seat in 2018 by less than 700 votes, defeating the incumbent Republican representative in two periods Mia Love in one of the most controversial and expensive races in the state. The former mayor of Salt Lake County reported more than $ 1 million in his campaign account last fall, the most recent FEC filing deadline.

In that election, Coleman said he won about 1,000 more votes in his career in the House District than Love. Love, now a CNN contributor, encouraged Hemmert to run, but had not backed a Republican candidate and has repeatedly suggested that he could participate in the race.

Coleman said he doesn't expect to see Love's competition.

"We are running on our own platform, our own ideas. I look forward to your support. I think in the end, I will have broad support from many people," he said. across the aisle, I have a history of finding common ground based on ideas much more than party. "

An example, Coleman said, is his vote against a tax reform package backed by Republican legislative leaders in a recent special session because it was not a "good policy." He said he also signed a referendum that circulates to revoke the reduction of state income taxes and increase of state taxes on sales of food, gas and some services.

"That is what satisfies me is that I know where I am in that political spectrum," he said, but he is attracting the support of independents and Democrats as well as Republicans "depending on who I am, my character, my personality. how I represent it ".

McAdams, Coleman said, is "out of sync" with the 4th District, especially with his vote to dismiss President Donald Trump on charges that he abused his power by pressing a foreign leader to investigate a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and obstructed Congress investigation on his actions.

"That is no small thing," he said. “The 4th District voted for this president, and we have seen this farce of political judgment for weeks. I think many of us hope to see, will it be on the side of a fair process? Will you be on the side of honoring the Constitution? Will it be on the side of reflecting the will of the district's voters?

Coleman also said that McAdams, unlike her, does not live in the 4th District that includes portions of Salt Lake and Utah counties. McAdams lives in the Sugar House neighborhood, one block north of Fairmont Park, the dividing line for the 4th District, said his campaign manager, Andrew Roberts.

Roberts said that was the same home that McAdams lived in when he won the 2018 race and said 85% of the residents of the 4th District are in Salt Lake County, where McAdams, also a former state legislator, was elected to two terms as mayor of the county.

"I've rooted here," said Coleman. "I have raised my family here and have only served in and for the community for a long time, along with residents of much of the district," including periods with neighborhood watch groups and parent-teacher associations before running for a position.

Coleman, founder and executive director of a West Valley charter school, Monticello Academy, said she has spent most of her life raising her five children, ages 14 to 25.