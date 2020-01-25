RALEIGH, NC (WNCT) – As the 2020 primaries are rapidly approaching, the state election agency is sending a postcard to every state budget – 4.7 million in total – to remind voters that no photo ID is required for the 2020 primaries Choice.

In a decision of December 31, a federal district court blocked the entry into force of North Carolina’s photo ID.

The order remains in force until further judicial order.

“We know that these changes can be confusing for voters, and we wanted to make sure that all voters have the latest information about the primary election,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “This mailing also offers important election dates for voters that they can add to their calendars.”

The following dates are pending for voters to remember:

February 7: Deadline for regular voter registration (the last day party membership is changed for the March area code)

13th-29th February: Early personal vote. Voters can register and vote at the same time.

February 25: Deadline for requesting postal voting by post

March 3: Primary election day (The polls are open nationwide from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.)

Previously, Executive Director Brinson Bell was seen in a video reminding voters that no photo ID is required in March.

To watch the video and get more information, visit VoterID.NCSBE.gov.