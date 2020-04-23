‘The Starvation Games’ Is Formally Getting a Prequel Film

You experienced to know this was coming when you heard that Suzanne Collins was crafting a prequel novel to her wildly preferred younger adult sequence, The Hunger Video games. And now it is: Lionsgate has announced that it will change Collins’ future prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, into a prequel movie.

In this article is the book and movie’s official synopsis:

The film will concentration on Coriolanus Snow at age 18, a long time before he would turn into the tyrannical President of Panem. Younger Coriolanus is handsome and charming, and although the Snow household has fallen on really hard moments, he sees a opportunity for a adjust in his fortunes when he is picked to be a mentor for the Tenth Hunger Games… only to have his elation dashed when he is assigned to mentor the female tribute from impoverished District 12.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be directed by Francis Lawrence, who previously directed 3 of The Starvation Video games flicks, Catching Hearth and both sections of Mockingjay. Via push launch, below was Collins’ assertion on the announcement:

Lionsgate has often been the cinematic house of The Hunger Games and I’m delighted to be returning to them with this new guide. From the starting, they have treated the supply material with wonderful respect, honoring the thematic and narrative aspects of the story, and assembling an outstanding staff the two in front of and powering the digicam.

The four Hunger Games videos acquired around $2.9 billion around the globe. Even though the new film will unquestionably pass up the presence of authentic star Jennifer Lawrence, The Hunger Games identify along should assure respectable box office. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes novel doesn’t arrive out right up until May perhaps 19 and it is already a best vendor on Amazon.