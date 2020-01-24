The starting price of $ 25,000 for the 2020 Buick Encore GX puts it right in the middle of the Japanese wolf pack

Even though more than eight months have passed since GM introduced the new 2020 Buick Encore GX, the crossover is poised to be launched in the U.S. market with prices unofficially announced through certain media outlets such as Car & Driver and KBB.

Located between Encore and Envision in the automaker’s lineup, the new entry-level Encore GX Preferred will cost buyers $ 25,095. This places him directly against the top-selling SUVs in the United States, the $ 25,050 Honda CR-V and the $ 25,850 Toyota RAV4, although Buick will likely pretend that theirs is a premium product. As for the other versions, the mid-range Select will cost you $ 26,695 and the high-end Petrol, $ 29,595.

All versions of the car are offered with front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive is available and will increase the MSRP by an additional $ 2,000. The Encore GX is powered by three-cylinder 1.2-liter or 1.3-liter turbocharged engines. The former develops 137 hp (139 PS / 102 kW) and is coupled to a CVT, while the latter has 155 hp (157 PS / 116 kW), is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and is standard on models AWD and an Option of $ 395 on the rest of the range.

Summit White paint finish is standard across the range, while the rest of the palette will set you back between $ 495 and $ 1,095, depending on the finish and shade. The base and mid-range specifications can be offered in one of two interior colors, while the high-end of the series adds another option.

Speaking of extras, you could get the Sport Touring package on all categories, which costs $ 650 and adds more sporty accents to the exterior, including the revised grille and bumpers, black wheels and accents. red. Priced at $ 1995 is the Experience Buick package, available in the Select and Essence shades, which adds alloy wheels in a different style, an electric sunroof, a navigation system and a 360-degree camera system.

The Advanced Technology package costs an additional $ 2,455 and includes an adaptive cruise control, a head-up display, a panoramic camera system, rear parking assistance, navigation and a power liftgate. Finally, you can bypass the safety devices by choosing the $ 1,815 safety package, with blind spot warning, rear transverse traffic alert and rear parking assistance. This set of upgrades also adds remote engine starting, heated front seats with power adjustment for the driver and power liftgate.

