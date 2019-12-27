The stars show their snowy style in Aspen

Loading...

December 27, 2019 | 8:51 pm

Each winter, the stars flock from Los Angeles and New York to the snowy Aspen. There, they make sure they stay warm with the best winter fashions. Like Rebel Wilson, who wore a chevron sweater and a silver pea coat.

Kurt Russell shakes Santa's beard after filming "The Christmas Chronicles 2" when he goes to Aspen with Goldie Hawn, who wears a deep blue fur coat.

Gwyneth Paltrow dresses up with her husband Brad Falchuk while enjoying a cold walk after Christmas in Aspen.

Ashlee Simpson combines her pink hair with a green fur coat in Aspen.

Kyle Richards explores the center of Aspen in a sheepskin coat with his daughter.

Bethenny Frankel uses a bright red fanny pack while she and her daughter Bryn Hoppy go out for hot drinks in the cold Aspen.

Apple Martin and Dakota Johnson have a good time together.

Former Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow are going to ski Aspen in black.

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka wear matching plaid suits for some shopping in Aspen. The two were seen leaving the Christian Dior store, but they didn't seem to have bags on hand when they left.

