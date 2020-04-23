The STAR WARS STORY – GeekTyrant was initially quite different

As you know many changes have been made to Solo: A Star Wars Story after Phil Lord and Chris Miller instead of Ron Howard as a director. One of the changes that took place at this time was the role of Darth Maul in the story and the way it was handled.

Darth Maul’s shocking appearance was so freakin ‘cool and exciting! The fans have thrown their shit, but unfortunately, it’s a storyline that won’t be explored now, and that’s a shame.

During a recent interview with Star Wars Holocron, voice actor Darth Maul Sam Witwer he suggested that Maul’s original role in the spinoff movie would be much different than what we got. He also addressed the replacement of the original voicemail actor Maul Peter Serafinowicz.

“There were things that were going to happen when I got hired. There was redefinition that had to happen because people like me and [Clone Wars and Rebels creator] Dave Filoni were telling them that there was a lot of data that wasn’t was consistent. “

He then talked about the work Serafinowicz had done before his replacement and how it differed from what we know about the character:

“I don’t want to say that [Peter] Serafinowicz was doing badly. He was not recognizable as The Phantom Menace or the Clone Wars character. It was a different thing. People were needed they want to recognize the voice, so it is. “

Witwer went on to say, “[There were] a lot of things in this script where he grows, he does this, he does that.” And when asked to elaborate on Maul’s original role, he said:

“In 20 years time, when I am a completely old man and I don’t care about anything, I’ll say things that will make people feel and do news and national things. But no, I’m not that stupid yet.”

Well, I want to hear all these fascinating things about Darth Maul! I hope we don’t really have to wait 20 years! Nevertheless, what they were doing with the character seemed to be out of character. At this point, it doesn’t really matter as Maul’s story probably won’t be explored anyway.