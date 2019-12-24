The star of & # 39; Bachelor in Paradise & # 39; Dean Unglert undergoes surgery after a ski accident

Loading...

"Bachelor in Paradise" star Dean Unglert has to spend Christmas in the hospital after undergoing surgery after a skiing accident in Switzerland.

"All my life I have dreamed of skiing in the Swiss Alps. As you could not, they are huge and beautiful and have the best snow in the world," Unglert, 26, wrote on Instagram on Monday with a selfie in the hospital. “Today, however, it was not my day. I was sending a liiiiitle too strong and I took an unpleasant spill that finally put me here [in the hospital]. and since this is probably the only photo I get in Switzerland, I thought I should publish it. "

Doctors placed three screws and a plaque on Unglert's leg after the hip was dislocated and the femur fractured. He later tweeted that he will need 12 weeks to recover.

The reality star said that thanks to the lifeguards, his injuries quickly healed and he is now on the road to recovery.

"The rescue of the Swiss mountain blew my mind today," he wrote. “It took me about an hour to call someone for help, but once I did, I was on the air and in surgery in less than an hour.

"Things could have been much worse and for that I am extremely grateful!" He said, adding: "It seems that this year I will celebrate Christmas in a hospital bed."

Unglert is currently dating "Bachelor in Paradise" personality Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who posted an old photo in her Instagram story and wrote: "I just want to squeeze you so much."

