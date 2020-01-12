The staggering figures behind the recent third period of Colorado

December 27, 2019; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar with his team during a third-time timeout against the Minnesota Wild at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sport

The avalanche was one of the worst teams in the NHL in the past three and a half weeks.

Since a loss of 3-1 at home for the Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado has been entangled in a 3-6-2 series – including a current triple winless streak. There are many reasons why Colorado keeps dropping games, but it is mainly due to the struggles in the third period, where the AVs are in or near the bottom of the competition in different categories.

Since December 19, the date of Colorado’s loss to Carolina, the Avs have given up league-high 23 goals in the third period.

Yes, 23. Or 2.3 goals against match per match. In one period.

The second worst team is Buffalo, who allowed 17 goals in the same trajectory. It is difficult to wrap your head around such a large discrepancy, especially when you consider that the AVs only gave up 17 goals in the first and second period together. In fact, their seven goals in the first period are the seventh best in the NHL.

In the 34 games prior to this route, the Avs were a competition-best team from the third period – with only 23 goals. The head-scratching numbers show that before the last 11 games, the Avs were the last in the NHL in goals against in the first period, sixth best in the second and best in the last period.

The success of Colorado in the early season was driven by the ability to sharpen as the game continued.

Since then, Colorado has found a way to defensively sharpen in the first, but has given up the same number of goals in the third eleven in the third period as in the first 34.

Is there anything behind this? Or can it simply be defined as a rough patch that teams have to play through?

“It’s really hard to put a finger on it,” said Av. Andre Burakovsky. “Some of the games you can play are almost perfect and you still lose the game. That’s how hockey is. I think we make some mistakes. In the previous game we started very well – we do a lot of good things, but in the end there are failures and things are not going our way. “

“All we can do is lay our heads and keep going.”

His comments clearly indicate that the avalanche actually struggles as the game progresses. But what has literally turned the season upside down?

“What happens in the past stays in the past,” he added. “You just have to forget it and move on to the next one. At the beginning of this year, we demonstrated that we are a team that can outpace teams in the third period, and we are not doing that now. We just have to find a way to do that again. “

Offensive, the Avs still score many goals, something that has remained consistent throughout the season. Colorado has been sixth in goals since mid-December and remains first in goals with 162.

In the first 34 games, the Avs had a positive target differential in each period. They were plus-3 in the first, a league-best plus-18 in the second and a respectable plus-9 in the third.

Since then they have remained strong in the first two periods, with a plus-5 and a plus-4 target differential, respectively. In the third, they are currently minus 10 for these 11 games, reducing their total seasonal goal difference to minus 1.

Colorado is currently only one of three teams in a play-off spot without a positive target differential in the final period.

With four games left for the All-Star game – all at home – it is now time for Colorado to find a way out of this routine. The Avalanche is currently third in the Central Division, but this recent trajectory has eliminated Colorado’s comfortable hold in a play-off spot.

If the goal remains to win the Central, the Avalanche must not only repair what’s broken, but also bring their game to a level that they have yet to reach to pass St. Louis.