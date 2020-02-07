The stage booking giant Uber lost no less than $ 8.5 billion last year

Uber practically wrote the playbook for collecting and burning billions of dollars in venture capital in search of rapid growth around the world. Now the company recognizes that it must change its approach and stop bleeding. On Thursday, the ride-hailing company reported losing $ 1.1 billion in the last three months of 2019, driven in part by share-based compensation. In total, Uber lost no less than $ 8.5 billion in 2019. “We acknowledge that the era of growth at all costs is over,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, in a statement to the profit report. “In a world where investors increasingly demand not only growth, but also profitable growth, we are well positioned to win through continuous innovation, excellent execution and the unparalleled scale of our global platform.” On a conference call with analysts Thursday, Uber executives boosted their expectation of achieving profitability, excluding certain costs, by the end of 2020. Previously, the company had said it had expected to be in that position by 2021. Waiter has lost $ 1 billion or more every quarter since it was made public in May, including a huge loss of $ 5.2 billion – the largest ever – in the second quarter of 2019, of which about $ 3.9 billion was related to IPO spending. The loss of the company in the fourth quarter was 24% higher than in the same quarter a year earlier. But the company sees revenue growth accelerating. Uber recorded sales of $ 4 billion in the fourth quarter, an increase of 37% compared to a year earlier. Uber has struggled to convince investors who are concerned about the history of the company with steep losses and the ability to ultimately make a profit. Uber shares rose 2% in after-hours trading Thursday after the publication of the profit report, but continue to trade below the company’s IPO price of $ 45. Meanwhile, Uber’s high commitment to meal delivery, the Eats activity, remains a costly pursuit. Eats saw revenue growth of 68% to $ 734 million, with losses of $ 461 million. In January, Uber announced that it had sold its food delivery activities in India to food app Zomato in an all-stock deal. During the investor call, Khosrowshahi referred to the deal as an example of the company’s “strategic discipline.” While the company is under pressure to clean up its finances after its faint debut on Wall Street, the company has had several layoffs since the IPO, cutting more than 1,100 positions in different departments. Related video: Man pays university debt from Uber director

Uber practically wrote the playbook for collecting and burning billions of dollars in venture capital in search of rapid growth around the world. Now the company recognizes that it must change its approach and stop bleeding.

On Thursday, the ride-hailing company reported losing $ 1.1 billion in the last three months of 2019, driven in part by share-based compensation. In total, Uber lost no less than $ 8.5 billion in 2019.

“We acknowledge that the era of growth at the expense of everything is over,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, in a statement on the profit report. “In a world where investors increasingly demand not only growth, but also profitable growth, we are well positioned to win through continuous innovation, excellent execution and the unparalleled scale of our global platform.”

During a conference call with analysts on Thursday, Uber managers increased their expectation of making a profit, excluding certain costs, until the end of 2020. The company had previously said it would be in that position by 2021.

Uber has lost $ 1 billion or more in every quarter since it was made public in May, including a huge loss of $ 5.2 billion – the largest ever – in the second quarter of 2019, of which about $ 3.9 billion was related IPO spending.

The loss in the fourth quarter of the company was 24% higher than in the same quarter last year. But the company sees revenue growth accelerating. Uber recorded sales of $ 4 billion in the fourth quarter, an increase of 37% compared to a year earlier.

Uber has struggled to convince investors who are concerned about the history of the company with steep losses and the ability to ultimately make a profit. Uber shares increased 2% in the after-hours trading Thursday after the publication of the profit report, but continue to trade below the company’s IPO price of $ 45.

In the meantime, Uber’s commitment to meals, the Eats business, remains a costly activity. Eats saw revenue growth of 68% to $ 734 million, with losses of $ 461 million.

In January, Uber announced that it had sold its food delivery activities in India to food app Zomato in an all-stock deal. During the investor call, Khosrowshahi referred the deal as an example of the company’s “strategic discipline.”

While the company is under pressure to clean up its finances after the weak Wall Street debut, the company has been through several layoffs since the IPO, breaking down more than 1,100 positions in different departments.

Related video: Man pays university debt from Uber director

. [TagsToTranslate] kmnd