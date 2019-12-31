Loading...

A man accused of stabbing five people at a Hanukkah celebration in New York tried to become a marine, but was washed out of the training camp after just over a month.

Grafton E. Thomas is accused of attempting to kill and commit a hate crime in connection with the December 28 attack. He is accused of entering a rabbi's house in Monsey, New York, and subsequently using a machete to attack members of a nearby synagogue.

His lawyer Michael Sussman has reported to the media that Thomas served briefly in the Marine Corps, but the Marine Corps confirmed on Tuesday that Thomas had been separated before receiving his eagle, globe, and anchor.

Thomas participated in recruit training from November 20 through December 24, 2002, a statement from the Marine Corps said. He left the Corps as an E-1 private individual.

BuzzFeed's Stephanie K. Baer first reported that Thomas was kicked out of the boot camp for "fraudulent mediation," but a spokesman for the Marine Corps declined to say exactly why Thomas hadn't completed recruiting.

"The separation from Mr. Thomas was an administrative one, so I can't provide details for privacy reasons," said Captain Karoline Foote.

Recruits do not become Marines until they have completed their training. However, they are only referred to as Marines after completing The Crucible training. Then they get their Eagle, Globe and Anchor emblems.

"We have men and women from across America committed to hoping to earn a United States Marine title," Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bobby Yarbrough, a spokesman for the Marine Corps on Parris Island, South Carolina, told Task & Purpose. "Many fail to do so due to wear and tear, fraudulent attitudes, injuries or other things."

"You won't earn the Marine title until you walk across the parade deck," added Yarbrough.

