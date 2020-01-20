The St. Joseph County Police Department hires mental health liaison officers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The St. Joseph County Police Department gears up when its deputies respond to calls related to mental health problems.

“I think as officers, we have to be a little more compassionate today,” said St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman.

Earlier this month, Dan Banicki, a non-commissioned officer from the St. Joseph County Police Department, began working in a new role as a liaison officer with the Mental Health Department.

The new position comes after working for the department for the past 24 years, mainly as a patrol officer.

“I want to help the community,” said Banicki. “This is a step to advance the process of helping people not only with mental health problems, but also in society.”

As a liaison officer, Banicki will help MEPs answer mental health calls by connecting people who need help with the resources available.

He is currently developing partnerships with local hospitals and psychiatric centers.

Banicki will also help people in prison with mental health problems as soon as they are released by instructing them to support services that can help their recovery.

“They really don’t have to be arrested, they don’t have to be in prison, they need help,” said Banicki.

A 2016 study suggests that police officers respond to more calls, one in 100 dispatches and encounters involving a person with mental health problems.

Banicki agrees and estimates that as a patrol officer he makes two to three psychiatric calls a week.

Sixty percent of the inmates at St. Joseph County Prison have a mental health problem, the department said.

The mental health officer responsible for the civilian side of the cases states that the number of newly opened cases increased from 817 in 2015 to 1,104 in 2019.

“There are other options,” said Redman.

Redman believes these numbers indicate that the department’s current practice of holding someone for 24 to 72 hours does not work. He explains that it does nothing to actually treat a person’s mental disorder.

Redman hopes that the new approach will lead to a safer and more caring community.

“The end result is fewer people in our prison, less time that our officials take on the streets,” said Redman.

The department states that they are only the second department of the state that has a connection to mental health. If Banicki’s role turns out to be successful, Redman is open to hiring another officer for the role.

“If we can take her to the hospital, take her to another facility, that’s the ultimate goal,” Banicki said. “Make sure they get the treatment they need. I think it will show that as police officers we care about people and the community. We’re not just here to enforce laws. ‘