The St. Anthony Tri-Parish Catholic School welcomes applications for 2020-2021

The St. Anthony Tri-Parish Catholic School is now accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year. We offer programming for preschool children up to 8th grade.

Our mission is to achieve academic excellence in a community of faith and to live a life committed to Christian service. We welcome all families of all denominations who want high-quality academic and Christian education. Interested families are asked to arrange a viewing with one of our employees. Call our office: (307) 234-2873.

SAS was founded in 1927 to provide students with a Christ-oriented outlook on life. We strive for academic excellence in an atmosphere of religious and moral education. In addition to the formal subjects, the school strives to develop a sense of God, a sense of responsibility and respect for oneself and authority, consideration for others and self-discipline for each student. These virtues are not only taught formally during religious instruction, but also flow into all school classes and activities.

Come and discover the possibilities at SAS

