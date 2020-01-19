The SpaceX crash test is a success, crew flights will follow

Photo: SpaceX

After weather-related delays yesterday, SpaceX successfully tested the demolition function of its Crew Dragon spacecraft, thereby clearing the way for the first manned flights during the year.

The test took place around 10:30 a.m. Eastern time that morning and consisted of an unmanned launch followed by a demonstration of the dragon’s demolition process less than two minutes after the climb. The crew module successfully detached itself from the missile stages shortly after a point called “Max Q”, at which the forces acting on the capsule peak. The capsule then successfully landed on the earth and splashed safely into the Atlantic.

After the dragon separated from the rest of the rocket, the remaining tiers were destabilized and eventually exploded (as expected), but the crew module was already safely out of the way and intact.

According to Ars Technica, the landing conditions for the crew module were rougher than expected. The success of the test despite these conditions may allow some of the current weather conditions to relax, which could offer greater flexibility for later starts.

All of this is good news for SpaceX and NASA, which are planning to launch the first manned mission with the Dragon later this year. If successful, the dragon will give NASA the opportunity to launch astronauts to the International Space Station again without the help of Russia. This ability was lost when the Space Shuttle retired. Musk has said that the first mission will be possible in the second quarter of this year, but the crew’s planning for the International Space Station could delay it further.

Although NASA’s SpaceX dragon opened new hopes of expanding manned space exploration almost ten years ago after the Space Shuttle’s departure, Elon Musk’s stated goals include the possible colonization of Mars and its latest tweets on the subject, some outraged yourself. Musk admitted that whenever possible, interplanetary travel would be prohibitively expensive for most people, and recently suggested that the cost of travel to Mars could be offset by debt repayment on arrival in Virginia 17th and 18th centuries below.

However, the prospect of launching a new path into space remains exciting, and all possible efforts to get to Mars are far enough away that hopefully Musk will ever notice the disadvantages of his proposed Mars labor policy before his “spaceship” leaves the ground , Until then, we should be cautiously optimistic about SpaceX and its capabilities for the International Space Station and space research in general.