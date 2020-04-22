The Space Shuttle Was A Beautiful – But Terrible – Idea

Illustration: Elena Scotti (Photos: Getty Images, NASA) Bad Ideas Bad Ideas This week we are looking for mistakes, wrong and wrong steps.

In 2005, NASA Administrator Michael Griffin disowned the aerospace community when he openly criticized the Space Shuttle program, describing USA Today as a “mistake”, “as soon as possible”, and “not the right thing” for the United States.

Griffin’s comments were amazing, given that the program was still dynamic and widely celebrated by the American public. The shipments will be permanently planted only six years later, retired after 30 captivating but undeniably tumultuous years.

But the cracks in the program were formed long before Griffin would publish his mourning. The 1986 Challenger and Columbia disaster, which resulted in the death of 14 astronauts, caused many to question the concept and whether this 4.5 million-pound “space truck,” as it was stolen in 1970, was worth it. the risk. Other flaws emerged from these tragedies, as it became clear that the program would deliver on its promises.

That the Shuttle resulted in many technological and scientific advances is undeniable. The question is whether these benefits are worth the costs, be they measured in life, dollars, or the missed opportunity not to follow a more fruitful space strategy. Unfortunately, the only plausible answer is no.

Two years before Griffin spoke to USA Today, Alex Roland, a professor of history at Duke University, testified before the Senate Submission on Science, Technology and Space, saying that NASA had “convinced” that a Reusable launch vehicle could have huge economic benefits. , promising to save 90 to 95 percent in launch costs compared to Saturn V.

Securing a Secure, Private Internet: The Best VPN Deals

But the reality has proved very different, since it “costs more to put a pound of cargo into orbit aboard the Shuttle than it did on the previous Saturn launch vehicle,” Roland explained. to the subcommittee. “These errors have produced a program that can’t work,” he said, adding that “The Shuttle grows more dangerous and is more expensive to fly with each passing year.”

The Space Shuttle Atlantis launches its first voyage on October 3, 1985. Photo: NASA

Also, the shortcomings in the Space Shuttle can be answered by its origin and its stated purpose. As a concept, it goes back to the late 1960s and the initial proposals for a Comprehensive Launch and Return System. President Richard Nixon approved the development of the Space Shuttle program in 1972, with the inaugural launch in 1981.

The vehicle was supposed to represent the next logical step in the Apollo program – a bona fide spacecraft that would have “efficient transportation to and from Earth,” as NASA officials explain in 1972. The Shuttle would eventually support it. a space station, at first with a crew of six to 12 people and eventually “a space station orbiting the earth big enough to eventually accommodate fifty to one hundred men and women,” wrote Howard McCurdy in his 2007 book , The Space Station Decision: Incremental Politics and Technology Choice. This was all a prelude, of course, to humanity’s next giant leap: a trip to Mars.

It was a direct vision from Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey: one fueled by the confidence and optimism gained by successful Apollo missions, from 1961 to 1972. At the same time, the Space Shuttle was certainly a reaction to the eye-rolling costs that led up to the Apollo program, which cost $ 25.4 billion (or $ 153 billion by today’s standards); in delivery, the next phase in the US space program should see a continued emphasis on man going into space, but with heavy doses of fiscal prudence and the adoption of low-cost reusable components.

“After Apollo, NASA was able to believe that manned spaceflight was the key to all of NASA’s finances,” Roland explained in an email to Gizmodo. “So they chose to build the civil space program around a series of spectacular manned spaces. That was, in my opinion, a mistake.”

The Atlantis Space Shuttle lands at Edwards Air Force Base after a successful mission. October 23, 1989 Photo: NASA

The Space Shuttle was the victim of near-compromise and obsolescence. Originally, it was supposed to be a fully reusable two-stage vehicle, but budget winners have resulted in the now iconic system: a winged orbiter raised by a pair of reusable solid boosters and an outside tank. That this basic design would still be in play during the early 2010s would not have been a complete shock to the designers and developers who initially designed the concept in the 1960s and 1970s; the program was not expected to last until the 21st century, so it had to be replaced by something more advanced. Or at least, that was the intention.

Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, said the Shuttle program’s “original sin” was promising to be “operational.”

“The operating statement after four flights of orbital tests was politically driven and a colossal error in my father,” McDowell told Gizmodo. “It was a step too big compared to everything that was going on. Therefore, the estimates for reusability and conversion times were not based on current experience and were the basis of overly optimistic concerts.”

To do good, McDowell said, the Shuttle will need to be flown somewhere 10 to 20 times, discarded, and then reprogrammed as Shuttle 2.0 depending on the lessons learned.

This could include an assessment of components requiring frequent maintenance or replacement, an improved abort mode, a better roof to protect the orbiter during re-entry, and a re-evaluation of the foam used on external tanks. A complete rethink of the design would not be out of the question, like using a single rocket to launch the orbit, similar to Buran, the Soviet space ship.

“But there was no way to get the budget for that,” McDowell said. “Indeed, the budget cuts in the mid-1970s also played a role with the cancellation of the first reusable stage,” which he said was actually a decent idea.

That the Shuttle program was excessively dangerous is not controversial. A total of 355 astronauts fly on NASA’s spacecraft, of which 4 percent were killed during the mission. Of the 135 Space Transportation System missions from 1981 to 2011, two have ended in disaster, with one in 67 chances of complete failure. That is, in a word, terrible.

Columbia Space Shuttle crews spoke during an interview from space. All seven astronauts aboard the ship were killed when Columbia broke off during the re-entry on February 1, 2003. From left to right are payroll specialists Ilan Ramon, mission specialist Kalpana Chawla, and Rick Husband, is a Laurel Clark mission specialist.

Photo: NASA (Getty Images)

The 2003 Columbia disaster can certainly be attributed to the design of the Space Shuttle itself, in which the foam detached during launch and damaged the orbiter’s left wing (importantly, this was by no means an isolated incident ). The 1986 Challenger disaster was caused by a catastrophic defect in the rocket’s solidifying O-rings, which caused the hot gas to explode during launch, which led to a massive explosion. This initial design flaw was eventually resolved, but poor security measures were cited as contributing to the disaster during the subsequent Rogers Commission.

The human cost was tremendous, but so were the economic costs. The Endeavor – the replacement orbiter for the destroyed Challenger – has cost about $ 1.7 billion to build. By 2010, NASA had spent $ 775 million to prepare and launch each Shuttle mission. In total, the entire Space Shuttle program has cost $ 209 billion from development through retirement, not counting inflation.

Suffice to say, the Shuttle did not deliver on its promise of numerous low-cost launches. Despite this, the Shuttle program retains much of its allure, and the criticisms behind the fact of the program appear to be overwhelming.

“I think you’re far from the basis of thinking the Shuttle was a bad idea,” Roger Launius, a former NASA historian, told Gizmodo. “It was an idea that made sense at the time, but the technologies were not enough to achieve the full potential.”

McDowell, despite his stated concerns about the program, has given the Advanced Shuttle our expertise in human spaceflight.

“We’ve learned a lot about reusability of the spacecraft, flight maintenance, and the replacement parts supply chain,” he said. “We’ve learned huge amounts of hypersonic flight elevation in the upper atmosphere, satellite repair of satellites, and recovering satellites from orbit.”

We also learned a lot about the operation in the space, McDowell said.

“At Shuttle, we launch more people per year than the full program of Mercury, Gemini and Apollo. If you look at mission control tapes for the first missions and missions in the 2000s, there is no no comparison in the maturity of the procedures, flexibility of operations, confidence – only rarely wrong – in trying alternative plans. “

And as McDowell also noted, there were other reusable items to consider, including Spacelab modules, robot weapons, cargo pallets, and more. He agrees that the Shuttle did not deliver on its promised goals, but was “better value for money than the International Space Station,” he told Gizmodo.

That’s true, but the ISS has proven its worth as a good replacement for the Shuttle, a place where astronauts can carry out scientific projects on time and in the long term. And as the Shuttle improved our ability to operate in space, it ended up being a terrible way to spend the cost of releasing satellites and other orbiting materials.

“I don’t know of any long-term benefits in the Shuttle program, certainly nothing is in line with its cost.”

In an email to Gizmodo, Roland said the Shuttle remains a “sacred cow” to “space enthusiasts who have invested their hopes and dreams in it,” but believes most Americans have lost interest in the program long before it ended.

“It didn’t seem really relevant to life on Earth, and after time it became uninteresting on its own terms. Truth be told, there was never anything wrong with the Shuttle or the space station that he was meant to serve. They were operated at too high a cost with little pay, “he said. To which he added: “I know of no long-term benefits in the Shuttle program, surely nothing is in line with its cost.”

Jessica West, program officer at Project Plowshares and the administrative editor of her Security Index, agrees that the program is often viewed through pink glasses.

“If the Apollo program defined American rivalry and supremacy in space, the Shuttle defined its international leadership,” West told Gizmodo. “It marked a unique era of international cooperation in the peaceful uses of space. The Shuttle piled on the Russian space station Mir. It brought the astronauts from 16 different countries into space. And it made the Space Station. Internationally – that whimsy of their financial, technical and political service – possible. “

Both accidents also contributed to the Shuttle’s sacred status.

“Like the great achievements in space, the sacrifices they represent – men and women from different countries and from different walks of life – unite us,” West said. “But that doesn’t mean the program is beyond criticism.”

The Shuttle program, it may be argued, also destroys the United States from more worthy projects, such as robotic probes sent on internal and external solar system exploration missions, better ways of detecting incoming asteroids, or actually improving American ability to launch objects into space But the Shuttle was a victim of its time, given the apparent need to keep sending humans into space – a goal that, despite that thrill, doesn’t seem to have much benefit scientific or humanitarian.

Ironically, and as a final indictment of the Shuttle program flaw, it’s been nine years and counting since the United States was finally able to independently launch astronauts into space from American soil; instead, NASA has to pay exorbitant fees for its astronauts to cross races on Russian rockets. Fixation in the Shuttle program, it is fair to say, has contributed greatly to this amazing loss of capacity.

Griffin acknowledged the importance of moving beyond the Shuttle program, as USA Today returned in 2005:

Only now has the nation’s space program recovered, Griffin said. It announced last week that NASA plans to send astronaut back to the moon in 2018 in a spaceship resembling the Apollo capsule.

Griffin was too ambitious with his timelines, but he was right in saying that the United States would renew its lunar program and make a new capsule, called Orion. The current plan would return to the Moon in 2024 (but more realistically in 2028) under the Artemis program. The current economic downturn is inevitable and may be further delayed.

Regardless, the Moon and eventually Mars are the next stopover points for NASA, among many other promising space programs. It’s amazing what can happen when you get a 4.5 million pound gorilla from the back.

.