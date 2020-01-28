The Space Shuttle Challenger Commander's widow found a valentine from her husband

After a loved one dies, we sometimes find signs and impulses that bring great comfort. These are particularly important if someone dies unexpectedly. The widow of Space Shuttle Challenger Commander Dick Scobee experienced this when she found a Valentine’s Day card that he had bought for her.

Thirty-four years ago today, everyone seemed to take a break to watch the launch of the Space Shuttle Challenger. It was an exciting time in American history that suddenly turned into sadness and despair when the occupation was lost in an instant. The Challenger exploded at Cape Canaveral just 73 seconds after takeoff.

TODAY IN HISTORY: We remember the #Challenger space shuttle disaster in which all seven crew members were killed 34 years ago, including civilian Christa McAuliffe, who would have been the first teacher in space.

January 28, 2020

Christa McAuliffe was the first teacher in space

Schoolchildren across the country watched Christa McAuliffe become the first teacher in space. We sat horrified when we saw that these brave men and women lost their lives before they left our atmosphere. McAuliffe’s own children and students were on site at the start.

Dick Scobees briefcase

The families of the astronauts were led to the team quarters when their excitement immediately turned into shock and disbelief at losing their loved ones. The Scobee family found Dick’s briefcase. When they opened it, they were greeted with some valued treasures.

“My father’s briefcase was in his room,” Kathie Scobee Fulgham told PEOPLE in January 2016, marking the 30th anniversary of the tragedy. “Mom opened it. Among his personal belongings: a wallet, his keys, pictures of his family, shuttle souvenir pins, business cards, astronomy cards, flight manuals and an unsigned Valentine’s Day card for my mother. (There) was a piece of paper with his handwriting. “

On this piece of paper, Scobee had a poignant quote from Ben Bova, which had special meaning after the tragic loss that day.

“We have whole planets to explore. We have to build new worlds, ”said Bova. “We have to dive into a solar system. And if only a tiny fraction of humanity penetrates into space, the work they do there will completely change the lives of all the billions of people who remain on Earth, just like the pursuit. A handful of colonists in the new world have life all fundamentally changed in Europe, Asia and Africa. “

The Americans still remember where they were decades later during this tragic event. We can still shudder when we think of all the emotions of that day. It was unlike anything we had ever experienced.

34 years ago today, the explosion of the Space Shuttle Challenger marks its anniversary! Christa McAuliffe grew up in NH and witnessed an enthusiastic NH teacher. She was looking forward to being selected, flying into space and making history. Then a tragedy struck! I will never forget this day!

January 28, 2020

A news report from the evening of the Space Shuttle Challenger tragedy can be seen in the tweet below.

"It's the worst disaster in the history of the American space program." ABC reporting from that day in 1986 when seven astronauts died when the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded after Cape Canaveral took off.

January 28, 2020