The Soyuz MS-15 Expedition returns 62 people to Earth

Three members of the International Space Station’s 62nd expedition returned to the Russian Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft early Friday morning.

Roskosmos astronaut commander of the Expedition 62 and Soyuz MS-15, together with NASA flight engineers Jessica Meier and Andrew Morgan, shut down their spacecraft and the Zvezda module of the ISS on April 16 at approximately 22:30 UTC.

After that he began preparing for the exit from the rotation lab he had called home for months.

01:52 UTC ordered the Soyuz MS-15 to be unlocked from the station, separated just a minute later with the Space Shuttle Station, docked from September 25, 2019.

The departure of Skripochka, Mir and Morgan marks the end of the ISS Expedition 62 and the beginning of Expedition 63, which, at least initially, only three astronauts, Roskosmos astronauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Evan Wagner and NASA astronaut Christopher Clive For the 22nd Is assigned.

However, this period of three crew operations is not scheduled to last much longer, joining two men in SpaceX DM-2 in mid-May.

DM-2 (also known as Demo 2), the first crew test flight of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, is currently targeting mid-May 2020.

The aircraft marks the first orbital space flight from US soil after the shuttle flight STS-135 in July 2011, and NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Robert Behnken are expected to remain on the ISS for six weeks to three months.

Demo-2 was originally planned to be a short test flight of the Crew Dragon, though several factors have led to the mission being extended from one to two weeks, six to three months.

The extension of DEMO-2 allows Hurley and Behnken to increase staff activity on the ISS during Expedition 63, and most importantly participate in any extra-vehicle activity (EVA) if necessary. If any EVAs occurred while in the demo-2 station, Cassidy and Behnken maintained the EVA while Hurley supported the excursion from within the ISS.

With only a week left to get Evanishin, Wagner and Cassidy acclimated to their new home, the trio launched on the Soyuz MS-16 on April 9, and arrived at the station just six hours later, and were operating for only eight days with 62 crew members on the expedition.

The Soyuz MS-15 and its crew spent less than five hours on Earth’s orbit as they prepared to plunge through Earth’s atmosphere and into the Kazakh prairie.

For about four minutes of D-Orbit burn, the spacecraft lit up its engine at 04:22 UTC, slowing it down enough to start re-entering the spacecraft.

About 38 minutes after the start of the D-Orbit burn, the Soyuz MS-15’s original module, carrying Skripochka, Meir and Morgan, is separated from the spacecraft’s orbital module and propulsion module, both of which were disposed of due to the atmosphere. Friction shortly after separation from the source module.

Nominally – as with the Soyuz MS-15 – all three modules are separated simultaneously, and if this does not happen the Soyuz may have to “ballistic source” the crew to descend to the alternate landing site and tolerate excessive G-load at re-entry.

In the history of the ISS program, only three Soyuz aircraft had to complete an alternative ballistic re-entry, and Soyuz had to maintain this more violent source after two of the ISS Expedition 16 crew returned from the Soyuz TSA-11 operation. Members and participants in a 2008 South Korean space flight.

04:53 Three crew members at the UTC safely tied the heat shield of the Soyuz MS-15 inside a protected source module, hitting the atmosphere at speeds of about 25,000 kilometers per hour (17,500 miles per hour).

The spacecraft is immersed in plasma, which causes the spacecraft to heat up as the collision caused by the rapid deterioration of the Earth’s atmosphere, which cuts down the communication between ground control and spacecraft for five minutes.

The parachute of the original module was ordered to open at 05:02 UTC, about 10 kilometers from the surface of Kazakhstan. Space Shuttle 05:16 UTC touched down in Kazakhstan, circumnavigating the spacecraft launched 205 days ago, one of the longest-serving space shuttle Soyuz vehicles in 53 years of service.

The landing encompasses 205 days of space for Skripokka and Mir, bringing the total time of Skripokka to three flights of 537 days in space.

For Morgan, his return to Earth lasted 272 days in space. Unlike his two crew members, Morgan launched the Soyuz MS-13 on July 20, 2019, and he and fellow astronaut Christina Koch expanded their mission early last year, with the first astronaut Skripochka and Meer on board the Soyuz MS-15 to facilitate the short-term flight of Hajjah Al Mansouri United Arab Emirates made eight On 3 October 2019, and spent a lot of roskosmos astronaut in space and NASA astronaut Nick Alex ovcinin soyuj with MS -12 spacecraft arrived at The Hague.

After Scott Kelly’s 340-day “year-round” flight, Christina Koch’s 328-day flight and Peggy Whitson’s 288-day space shuttle, Morgan’s airplane topped the list of American astronauts’ all-time longest space flights.

Traditionally, astronauts and astronauts returning to Earth aboard the Soyuz are removed from the Soyuz and subjected to some preliminary medical inspection outside Soyuz and are quickly taken to the Medical Tent from their landing site and part of the “Welcome Ceremony” In the husband.

However, due to the ongoing global COVID-19 epidemic, the trio’s plans for post-landing activities have been changed. Instead, the crew was immediately escorted by helicopter to Baikonur, where they boarded a take-home flight, Skripokha boarded a Roskosmos flight and was flown to Russian Star City, but Mir and Morgan were flown back to Houston, Texas, by NASA. .