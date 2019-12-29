The sowing of AFC and NFC is shuffled in week 17

Loading...

The image of the NFL playoffs received a makeover in Week 17 thanks to some surprises and initial changes.

More significantly, Ryan Fitzpatrick he marched with his dolphins to Foxboro, Massachusetts, and was annoyed Tom brady and the Patriots, 27-24, with a late touchdown to Mike Gesicki.

FINAL: The @MiamiDolphins defeat the @Patriots in Foxborough! #MIAvsNE pic.twitter.com/WyvBcdv1c1

– NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2019

Although this seems impossible since only Mike Tomlin and the Steelers lose crucial games against inferior opponents, it happened, and had significant consequences for the Patriots, who fell in the seed number 3 due to the loss.

With the defeat, the Patriots win the AFC East with 12-4, but it was not enough to take the No. 2 seed over the Chiefs, who defeated the Chargers, 31-21, and also went to 12-4 in the process . . However, the Chiefs beat the Patriots in the head-to-head game, so they take the seed number 2 and the goodbye that comes with it.

AFC PLAYOFF IMAGE

Crows (14-2, won AFC North, goodbye first round) Chiefs (12-4, won AFC West, first round goodbye) Patriots (12-4, won AFC East) Texans (10-6, won AFC South) Bills (10-6, will face Texans in Houston) Titans (9-7, will face the Patriots in Foxboro)

NFC Playoff Photo

On the other hand, the Packers overcame a two-touchdown deficit against the Lions to win in a final second. Mason Crosby field goal, 23-20, move to 13-3 and block a first-round goodbye in the process.

The Saints also went to 13-3 with a 42-10 victory over the Panthers. For now, they have the seed number 2 and the other goodbye first round, but that is in serious danger. If the 49ers win Sunday Night Football against the Seahawks, they will move from No. 3 to No. 1, pushing the Saints to third.

The current image of the NFC playoffs is as follows:

Packers (13-3, won NFC North) Saints (13-3, won NFC South) 49ers (12-3, face 11-4 Seahawks at 8:20 p.m. Sunday night for the NFC West title) Eagles (9-7, won NFC East) Loser of 49ers vs. Seahawks Vikings (10-6)

The NFC is relatively established after the Eagles took care of business against the Giants, with that 49ers vs. showdown. Seahawks that provides all the intrigue.

To continue reading, log in to your account: