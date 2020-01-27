The South Sioux City City Council is discussing funding for the Siouxland Freedom Park Information Center

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) – Monday night, the council approved filing of applications with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to fund the Siouxland Freedom Park Interpretation Center.

They will charge $ 300,000 to complete the center. Development began after Leadership Dakota County’s alumni announced that they would raise $ 250,000 for the center.

City guides say that although the park has a Vietnam memorial wall, the completion of the Interpretation Center will honor veterans from more than one war.

“These funds are used to place the walls and shelves inside the facility so that we can house some memorable items that should be attractive to people of all wars,” said Lance Hedquist, city administrator of South Sioux City.

Hedquist adds that in addition to funding the Interpretation Center, the local council voted yes – to apply for a helicopter donation from the U.S. Armored Armored Car and Armaments Command to complement the park.

More information about Siouxland Freedom Park can be found here.