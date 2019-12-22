The South Shore police chase ends with the Cape Cod accident

Loading...

A 30-year-old man who led police in a chase on the South Shore was arrested in Cape Cod after the vehicle crashed, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Jermaine O. Omoregie of Mattapan faces multiple charges, including the use of a motor vehicle without authorization, the negligent operation of a motor vehicle, the inability to stop before the police, operating after the suspension or revocation of the license and a marked violation of the lanes.

State police said they were first notified at 7:48 a.m. on Sunday that Braintree police and Massachusetts Environmental Police officers were chasing Omoregie, who was driving a black Honda Odyssey on Route 3A toward Hull .

Omeregie was not authorized to drive the Odyssey, owned by a relative living in Rhode Island.

A state police cruiser joined the chase after Omeregie drove on Route 228, while another soldier installed a tire deflation device near the intersection of Route 228 and Route 3 in Norwell.

According to state police, Omeregie avoided the tire deflation device when entering oncoming traffic. He hit another vehicle and continued on Route 228. The driver of the car that was struck refused medical attention.

Omeregie entered a parking lot and then turned onto Route 3 South, at which time the state police ordered the soldiers to end their persecution.

Authorities said a state police cruiser hit a railing and was damaged during the attempt to stop Omeregie.

A helicopter and the flight crew of the Massachusetts state police air wing unit continued to monitor the Odyssey from the air and notified the ground units that Omeregie had crossed the Sagamore Bridge to Cape Cod.

State agents were able to install another tire deflation device on Route 6 east of Yarmouth, which successfully damaged the Odyssey that Omeregie was driving. The vehicle crashed into a wall at the intersection of Route 6 and Willow Street.

The soldiers converged on the vehicle, which stopped at a telephone pole, and arrested Omeregie and a passenger.

Omoregie is being held at the Yarmouth state police headquarters with a $ 2,540 cash bond and will likely be prosecuted in the Barnstable District Court on Monday.

State police said the passenger, a 17-year-old boy from Mattapan, has not been charged, but added that the investigation is ongoing.

