The source of sweetness – modern approaches to Reb M and Reb D

There is no doubt about it; consumers avoid sugar. According to Mintel, 87% of shoppers limit the amount of sugar in their diet, with disease prevention and weight control as the main reasons for reduction.

Because the updated FDA Nutrition Facts panel will be on the packaging in 2020, consumers are now easier to identify the “Added Sugars” of a product and how it fits into their daily consumption as recommended by% Daily Value.

Although traditional sugar and calorie reduction may have been achieved by artificial sweeteners such as aspartame, saccharin, sucralose or acesulfame-k, studies suggest unknown unknown long-term effects on gut flora that may induce glucose intolerance (Source nature 13793). Moreover, according to Mintel, 60% of shoppers think that artificial sweeteners are bad for your health.

For these reasons, a growing number of food and beverage brands rely on stevia as their source of sweetness. According to Mintel’s new global product database, there were nearly 10,000 stevia sweetened product launches in North America between 2018-2019. This level of commercial interest has led to innovation, as a result of which the envelope of stevia sweeteners has gone beyond the traditionally used, leaf-extracted Reb A.

Further progress of alternative glycosides has shifted the focus to compounds such as Reb D and Reb M. The disadvantage of such alternative glycosides is that they occur in the leaf at such low concentrations that their isolation can be cost limiting.

There are three approaches to developing economically alternative glycosides. Below is a brief overview of the options that are available to you today.

1. Fermentation

Reb D and Reb M can be achieved through a fermentation process based on genetically modified yeast and raw materials such as cane sugar or corn dextrose. The glycosides produced are naturally identical to those in the stevia leaf, but do not achieve non-GMO or organic certification due to the required genetically modified yeast.

2. Enzyme-modified stevia

Through glycosylation and bioconversion, stevia suppliers have tried to advance the industry by using an enzymatic adaptation of stevia leaf extract to improve taste, quality and mouthfeel. In general, the greater the number of sugar groups attached to the steviol molecule, the better the sweetness. Enzyme-modified stevia does not meet the EU requirements for sweetener-quality steviol glycosides and is primarily sold as a flavor and sweetness enhancer.

A. Glycosylated stevia

Glycosylated enzyme modification increases the number of substituent sugar groups by incubating a cheap extract with glucosyltransferase enzymes and a source of glucose. The original plant glycosides appear modified by adding one or more extra glucose residues. The exact glycoside composition that results therefrom is often undetermined and the modified glycosides are not naturally identical to Reb A, Reb D or Reb M. Glycosylated stevia usually also contains some unreacted glucose and a small number of unreacted starting glycosides.

B. Bio-converted Stevia

This new approach uses enzymes to change leaf-extracted Reb A glycosides to Reb D and Reb M. This differs from “glycosylated enzyme modification” in that bioconversion enzymes are very specific and nature-identical Reb D and Reb M to create. Commercial deliveries of these bio-converted glycosides began to become commercially available in 2018 and can be labeled as Stevia Leaf Extract in the US.

3. Stevia leaf extract – glycoside mixtures

To date, the greatest barrier to widespread inclusion of Reb D and Reb M in formulations has been the cost. Consumer demand drives almost all food and beverage producers to consider sugar reduction across the board, but the increased ingredient costs associated with these products are another challenge for commercialization. As the aforementioned technology and extraction techniques improve, the costs associated with high purity Reb M will undoubtedly decrease, but in the meantime, the most cost-effective solution is the use of glycoside mixtures. This applies in particular to biologically certified low-sugar products, which must have ingredients that meet the National Organic Program (NOP) standards.

Fermented, glycosylated and bio-converted Reb M sweeteners currently do not meet these standards due to the use of processing aids such as genetically modified yeast strains and GMO corn or sugar cane. Pyure’s innovative approach to mixing glycosides makes organic and non-GMO certified finished material, labeled as Stevia Leaf Extract, suitable for a wide range of customers.

As a leader in the organic natural sweetener industry with branded products on the shelves of thousands of retailers across the country, it was important for Pyure to market economically viable, biologically certified Reb M and Reb D ingredients.

Contact (email protected) for more information about their glycoside mix, Pyure Prime and their full line of ingredients aimed at reducing sugar.