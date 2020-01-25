The Sonos CEO quickly disappears from his plan to end support for older speakers

Patrick Spence is total, serious, sorry. He knows he screwed up, boys, okay? Can’t you just let it loose a bit?

Sonos’ CEO apologized extensively on Thursday after his company decided to discontinue support for older speaker models. It turned out and who would have thought that customers weren’t thrilled that their expensive speakers – some still on sale in 2015 – would no longer receive updates after May 2020.

To make matters worse, Sonos initially said that if you connected newer speakers to older models, even your hot novelty would no longer receive updates. But that was it – a time before Spence complained about his company’s terrible decision.

“We heard you,” wrote Spence. “We didn’t understand it right from the start. I apologize for this and wanted to personally assure you of the way forward.”

Spence, who was shown here a few years ago, may have apologized for something.

Picture: LANCE UALNOFF / MASHABLE

Sonos’ new way, as described in the January 23 apology letter, is to “keep older Sonos products up to date with bug fixes and security patches as long as possible.”

Oh, and all about your older speakers that keep newer speakers from getting updates? Never mind! Completely not necessary.

“We’re working on a way to split your system so that modern products work together and get the latest features,” Spence wrote, “while older products work together and stay in their current state.”

It is important to mention that Sonos speakers are not cheap. The company’s one speaker costs $ 199 and a surround set costs $ 1,359. It is understandable, therefore, that customers would be frustrated that their long-standing loyalty to the company, which manifests itself in the ownership and use of older Sonos products alongside newer ones, is actually returning to bite them.

SEE ALSO: Sonos is suing Google for alleged theft of patented technology

“I hope you will forgive us for our misstep,” Spence continued, “and let us return your trust.”

Well, rummaging at the feet of your angry customers is definitely a start. It is probably a good next step to continue to provide updates for hardware that is still working.