The Sonnet M.2 4x4 PCIe card adds insanely high SSD speeds to Mac Pro

Loading...

If you are looking for the fastest SSD available for the Mac Pro, then this may be the solution for you. In combination with the right SSD & # 39; s, the Sonnet M.2 produces 4 × 4 PCIe card speeds of the bonkers breed.

During benchmark tests with the Blackmagic Disk Speed ​​Test tool, I got write speeds of 6000 MB / s and read speeds that exceeded 7000 MB / s.

In comparison, the fastest 8 TB SSD from Apple produces "only" speeds of up to 3400 MB / s, so this setup can spin around the fastest built-in SSD of the Mac Pro for less money. View our practical video review for more information.

Synology RT2600ac: the AirPort Extreme replacement.

Sonnet contacted me last week to see if I would be interested in taking his M.2 4 × 4 PCIe card for a test drive in my Mac Pro, and I liked that. The x16 card, with four slots for four single-sided M.2 blades, allocates four PCIe lanes per card.

Setting the unit is simply a matter of loosening the outer cover, removing the heat sink and installing four discs. Sonnet filled four Samsung EVO 970 M.2 SSDs for me to test, offering consecutive read and write performance of up to 3500 MB / s and 2500 MB / s respectively.

Please note that Sonnet says that only SSDs with memory components at the top of the module are compatible with this card. Therefore, double-sided memory component M.2 SSD media is not recommended. See the Sonnet technical specifications for more information.

Video: Sonnet 4M2 SSD review

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yfLZq0b8NSE [/ embed]

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more video & # 39; s

Having one of these disks delivers impressive results, but I was excited to have four in a RAID 0 configuration with firehose x16 PCIe access.

Sonnet delivered three SSD & # 39; s of 1 TB together with an SSD of 2 TB. One day I am looking forward to four 2 TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD & # 39; s for more storage, but the results of a 4 TB RAID 0 setup are still extremely impressive.

A full 8 TB installation with the Sonnet M.2 4 × 4 PCIe card would return you somewhere around $ 2,000, which is $ 600 less than Apple's 8 TB Mac Pro build-to-order configuration.

Thermal material is applied on both sides to control heat

After installing the Sonnet card in an x16 PCIe port on my Mac Pro, I used the built-in software RAID Assistant from macOS to set the four drives in a RAID 0 configuration for top performance.

While performing tests with the Blackmagic Disk Speed ​​Test utility, I was impressed with the results:

This is not a joke and I have seen this setup benchmark even better. This is why I am so enthusiastic about the Mac Pro. Having so much quick storage on tap is nothing short of amazing, especially since it's much faster than Apple & # 39; s own SSD for less money.

As I emphasized in my practical view of the Top Mac Pro features, PCIe expansion is one of the most exciting things about the new Mac Pro. That, in combination with GPU upgrades, CPU upgrades and RAM upgrades, makes the Mac Pro one of the most growth-able Macs in times.

But benchmarks are one thing. How does this drive perform when testing file transfer via Finder? As you would expect, the performance is fast. For example, I was able to transfer a 51.6 GB folder with three video & # 39; s from my Mac's built-in SSD to the Sonnet M.2 4 × 4 PCIe SSD in just 16 seconds. I was able to restore the same folder to my Mac in a hair of less than 40 seconds.

As you can probably imagine, such an installation works great with large video files. High bit rate compressed video and RAW video workflows would certainly benefit from such high transfer rates.

All this being said, this is not a replacement for Apple's built-in SSD, which is encrypted by the Apple T2 Security chip and cannot be replaced by the user. I recommend that you order at least 1 TB of storage, because technically you cannot boot from an Apple RAID disk in macOS, and you cannot technically install Bootcamp on an external disk without having to go through a couple jumping hoops.

But with so many insanely fast PCIe storage on tap, the Apple SSD is a good addition. It is perfect for storing large media, Final Cut Pro X libraries and everything else that benefits from extremely fast PCIe storage.

What do you think? Sound in the responses with your thoughts and opinions.

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

View 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yw9SmFi0nOU [/ embed]