The songwriter Allee Willis, who did the theme "Friends", dies

A screenshot shows the opening title of the sitcom "Friends". One of the most successful sitcoms in history, his iconic theme song was written by composer Allee Willis and performed by The Rembrandts. (Warner Bros. TV)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Allee Willis, a songwriter whose work included the Broadway musical "The Color Purple" as well as the theme song for the TV show "Friends" and Earth, Wind & Fire " September ”, died. She was 72 years old.

The cause of death on Tuesday was a cardiac event, reporter Ellyn Solis told The New York Times.

The Times did not say where she died, although she lived in Los Angeles. The Associated Press was unable to reach Solis immediately.

Willis was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018 – more than 30 years after winning a Grammy for co-writing Patti LaBelle's "Stir It Up" for the soundtrack to "Beverly Hills Cop".

She was nominated but did not win a Grammy and Tony awards for co-writing the music for "The Color Purple".

She was also nominated for an Emmy for the theme song "Friends", "I & # 39; ll Be There for You" performed by the Rembrandts but lost to the theme "Star Trek: Voyager".

She has written hundreds of other songs, including plays for Ray Charles, Sister Sledge and Cyndi Lauper.

"I have, very fortunately, a few songs that will not go away," she told The Times in 2018, "but they delay 900 more."

Willis grew up in Detroit and grew up on the sounds of Motown, even though she never learned to play music. She credits her love of music to visiting Motown studios every weekend while growing up.

"I was sitting on the lawn," she told The Times. "You can watch everyone come in. But most importantly, you can hear through the walls, that's how I became a songwriter."

She is survived by her partner, Prudence Fenton.

