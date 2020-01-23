David Lee Roth is about a week away from the start of a long series of dates in the American arena with Kiss as part of their supposed farewell tour. If his recent Las Vegas shows are a guide, expect a lot of Van Halen classics, a pinch of solo songs, and many complaints about the state of his singing voice.

No one knows where exactly that leaves Van Halen, although Roth has repeatedly told the press that the group is “over”. It is not the first time that the public has been in a state of extreme confusion regarding Van Halen. In 1996, Sammy Hagar left the group after a bitter argument concerning, among other things, the recording of a song for the soundtrack of Twister. The group quickly called David Lee Roth on the phone and took him to the studio to record two songs for the Best Of compilation album – Volume 1. (We’re still waiting for Volume 2.)

Listen to “Can’t get this thing” from the album here. This song and “Me Wise Magic” were the band’s first recordings with Roth since 1984. The songs sparked a ton of excitement in the Van Halen fan community and appeared on the charts of modern Rock radio, but none didn’t even ring the Hot 100. “Can’t Get This Stuff No More” is also notable for a very rare use of a chat box by Eddie Van Halen.

The songs seemed to pave the way for a great reunion tour with Roth. After all, it was a time when bands like the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Kiss and two-thirds of the surviving members of Led Zeppelin were reforming and hitting money on the arena circuit. Speculation only increased when Van Halen (with Roth) appeared at the MTV Video Music Awards a few weeks before the Best Of album hit.

What no one knew was that the group had already recruited former extreme singer Gary Cherone to replace Hagar. “I remember one morning getting up to go to the studio and nobody told me that all this press was interviewing the guys from Van Halen because of VMA and all that,” Cherone told Rolling Stone in 2012. ” They said, ‘Gary, nobody knows you’re in the group. I remember meeting a photographer from Japan, and he knew me from the Far. He says, “What are you doing here?” I answer: “Nothing.” “

The world discovered Cherone the following year, although his only outing with the group, Van Halen III, was a commercial disappointment, and he was fired shortly after the tour ended. What followed was a period of chaos for the group, where Hagar joined on a reunion tour in 2004, but three years later, they rehired Roth and fired bassist Michael Anthony. This curiously means that the most recent work from Van Halen’s classic line remains “Me Wise Magic” and “Can’t Get This Stuff No More”. The tracks may not be the best closing statement from one of the best hard rock bands of all time, but things have not gone well in the world of Van Halen for a very long time.