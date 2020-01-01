The son of the creator of & # 39; Orange Is the New Black & # 39; Charlie dies at age 20

Loading...

Charlie Noxon, son of the creator of "Orange Is the New Black", Jenji Kohan, died after a ski accident. He was 20 years old.

Noxon suffered an accident in Park City, Utah, on New Year's Eve, law enforcement officials and Vail Resorts confirmed Page Six on Wednesday. The Park City ski patrol responded to the incident, which occurred on an intermediate path near Canyons Village.

After more attention and emergency evaluation, Airmed stated that Noxon had died.

"Park City Mountain, Park City Mountain Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guests' family and friends," said Mike Goar, vice president and chief operating officer of Park City Mountain.

Noxon had been in the ski town with his father, the journalist Christopher Noxon, and his two brothers when the accident occurred.

An autopsy has not yet been performed.

Noxon and Kohan, who also created "Weeds", divorced in 2018 after 21 years of marriage.

A representative of Kohan did not immediately respond to the request for comments on page six.

