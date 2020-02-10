The son of legend in hot water + How much does WWE do with NXT-USA?

Scott Hall’s son has withdrawn from the overseas tour due to tweets

Photo credit: provided via twitter.com

Scott Hall is a WWE Hall of Famer known as The Bad Guy. His son Cody Hall is an aspiring wrestler. Like his father, he tries to be cheeky and open. Unfortunately for the younger room, his most recent comments have had a rather unfortunate result.

Hall took part in a trip to Asia. Abroad, he recently decided to publish a tweet about the coronavirus epidemic. Unfortunately, the tweet was not a good one. It was considered insensitive and racist and Hall ended up in the hot water.

In particular, it was subtracted from the rest of the tour. He also suggested that the promotion, DDT Pro Wrestling, could terminate his contract. They also accepted him on this suggestion.

Here is part of DDT-Pro’s explanation on the subject:

“Cody Hall recently posted an inappropriate comment on Twitter and we contacted him about the situation. Cody Hall apologized to us and suggested that he withdraw from the remaining dates of his tour and cancel his Anytime Anywhere contract. Given the seriousness of his comments, we have agreed to all of his suggestions above.

All announced cards, including Cody Hall, will be changed and the planned KO-D Day championship game in Nagoya on February 24 will be canceled. All updated maps will be announced as soon as they are decided.

DDT Pro-Wrestling will continue to provide pro-wrestling content that fans can enjoy. We sincerely apologize to everyone affected by this situation and to all of our fans.

Sincerely yours,

DDT Pro Wrestling ”

The younger room wrote an apology for its role in the matter:

How much does WWE do with the NXT-USA package?

WWE and USA were doing a great deal in 2019 when NXT switched to a two-hour live weekly program. The movement was partly to go against new promotion All Elite Wrestling. In the first few months after the USA Network debuted, it must be seen as a successful transition for the black and yellow brand.

Vince McMahon is certainly happy with the success. Vince is a businessman, however, and his focus is usually on the bottom line. While reports indicated that it was a positive business for WWE, the exact financial benefits were unclear.

We have seen McMahon use the money to improve NXT contracts, but now we can better understand how the move brought in WWE money.

In the beginning, there were actually some reports that WWE didn’t get a cent for bringing NXT live. Well, according to Wrestling Observer, that seems to be resolved once and for all.

Per Dave Meltzer, USA, pays WWE $ 30 million for the deal. That means about half a million dollars per episode over the life of the deal. The surge is just a new reason why WWE is ready to offer raises to NXT superstars signing new multi-year deals.

