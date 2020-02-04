The solo song by Hayley Williams is re-imagined as a Paramore song

(Photo via YouTube)

Paramore front woman Hayley Williams recently shared ‘Simmer’, marking the first song of her debut in solo album, Petals for armor.

While the singer continues to explore this new path with the release of “Leave It Alone”, some fans can’t help but wonder what the solo material would sound like if it was released with Paramore. Now, thanks to alt act Halocene, we have our answer.

Read more: 10 My Chemical Romance memes with which we all bought tour tickets

Halocene, founded in 2008, released its debut Can You Hear Us Now? followed in 2011 by a handful of other releases until the most recent Refraction in 2018. Although they have a lot of original content, they also have a following with covers from everyone from Billie Eilish (“Bad Guy”) My chemical romance (“Helena”) on their YouTube channel.

After Paramore had covered a handful of times in the past (“Hard Times”, “Misery Business”, “crushcrushcrush”), the band gave it a unique twist with this latest mashup. Halocene took the text of Williams ‘Simmer’ and set it up Dusk cut soundtrack “Decode.”

Read more: 12 “Twilight” soundtrack songs that you’re sure to rock

The mashup makes perfect sense because fans drew comparisons between the two music videos at the release last month.

“What IF the new single from Hayley Williams,” SIMMER “, sounded like PARAMORE in their prime?”, The band writes in the description. “We decided to find out.” View the cover below.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F43ANn7_GUw (/ embed)

Williams’ solo debut Petals For Armor will be on May 8 via Atlantic. And if you’ve missed ‘Simmer’ or just want to visit again, along with ‘Decode’, you can hear both tracks below.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8lSj5k2K7w0 (/ embed)

Read more: Paramore had to “silence” for the exploration of Hayley Williams

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RvnkAtWcKYg (/ embed)

More about Hayley Williams

Williams has been great fans with her new solo material and after the release of “Simmer”, the interlude and “Leave it alone”, we get a piece of the puzzle.

“Simmer” marked Williams’ first piece of music since Paramore ended the After Laughter cycle and “Misery Business” stopped in September 2018. The band since then no longer played with their future in the air until June 2019 when they released a muted video. Nothing came out of that, but Williams is sorry that fans question the future of the band. The band then went to Instagram and shared a post about their time at the end of the year before they made it clear that it didn’t mean a divorce.

Read more: Hayley Williams says that life was “really rough” because of the “After laughing” cycle

After the release of her first solo single, she opened up how time away from the spotlight and Paramore benefited from her creative process.

“I’m so ready and incredibly humble to share this project,” Williams said with the release of the song. “It was a scary, powerful experience. Some of my most proud moments as a copywriter happened while writing FLOWER LEAVES FOR THE ARMOR. And I was able to get my hands a bit dirtier than normal when it came to instrumentation. “

“I’m in a band with my favorite musicians, so I never really need to step into a role as a player when it comes to Paramore records. However, this project has benefited from a bit of musical naivety and rawness and so I have quite a bit more experimented. I made this with some of the people closest to me, their respective talents shine really clear throughout the album.

Read more: Hayley Williams wants to receive ‘essential and relevant’ Grammy’s rock awards on television

“I like to think we all make each other better and the result is something that sounds and feels exactly as I had hoped. Now that it’s time to put everything out there, I can finally breathe out. I am excited to let people in to experience a different side of myself that I have only recently become familiar with. “

The songs that have been released so far are part of a continuous storyline that she is developing and the “Leave it Alone” intermezzo is the next chapter.

You can watch all three videos since the release of “Simmer” below.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gAKKNncsf20 (/ embed)

Read more: Do you remember the hair color of Hayley Williams in these Paramore videos?

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3WJjuG1yNQ (/ embed)

Read more: 40 most anticipated albums from 2020 in alternative, metal and beyond

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zaU2wMJZiW0 (/ embed)

What do you think of the Halocene mashup “Simmer” / “Decode”? Let us know in the comments below.

See more: 16 memorable band photos

Fall Out Boy